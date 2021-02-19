At Chalkley Elementary, nearly 45% of students returned, but the decision didn't come easy

Mariah Scott walks into J.A. Chalkley Elementary each day wearing a mask tied to a lanyard so it won't touch any surfaces, including her desk. She has a spare in her book bag, just to be safe. Her mother drives her to and from school each day so she doesn't risk breathing in what other children might breathe out on the bus.

Mariah, 7, enjoys packing her lunch nightly, especially her snack. When her mother, Chavonn Reed, picks her up, all the teachers know the first grader because of her book bag — the one with names of Black leaders and the phrase "Because Of Them We Can."

Mariah rotates her masks daily and carries hand sanitizer. Her mom has a separate laundry bag for all of the family's masks and washes them separately from their clothes. On Feb. 2, her first day back, Mariah was nervous about wearing a mask all day and forgetting her teacher's name. Eleven months ago, the last time Mariah was there, she was still in kindergarten.

Mariah was among the 14,000 elementary students who returned to Chesterfield schools in February, just as the state and county had experienced its worst month with COVID-19.

Reed worries every time she or a loved one steps outside of their home, into the raging pandemic. Even a quick grocery trip is taxing. The worry never goes away.