At environmental advocacy class, volunteers learn techniques to protect Richmond's green space, Chesapeake Bay's waterways

Carla Pool arrived at Second Baptist Church in Broad Rock and followed the purple arrows down the hallway to the Multi-Purpose Room. Her and her mother were among the first to arrive at their Tuesday evening engagement – in a classroom.

Pool and about 20 other Richmonders were gathered for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Volunteers as Chesapeake Stewards course on environmental advocacy. The participants hailed from all corners of the metro area, including Varina, the Museum District, Chesterfield County and West and East ends.

CBF’s Volunteers as Chesapeake Stewards is their longest running adult education program, with free courses held in the spring and fall seasons for “clean water advocates who want to take a more active role in saving the Bay.”

“I was impressed that the demographics of the class seemed to match the Richmond demographics as a whole,” Pool said. “And I was impressed at the level of community involvement of all of the participants.”

The remainder of the classes, held each Tuesday until June 14, will cover climate equity, agriculture and environmental justice.

“We’ll start with the basics and by the end have you on the path to becoming a community leader and advocate in South Richmond and beyond,” CBF’s Virginia Grassroots Coordinator Gabby Troutman said in a press release. “This is an amazing opportunity to gain experience working on the most pressing issues facing Richmond while networking with key players in our region.”

The course is being funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, according to the release.

In addition to the learning sessions, participants will get to take a boat trip on the James River and partake in a discussion with Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

“I think it’s really important to teach people about the impacts that the history Richmond is having on today’s society,” Troutman said. “I think a lot of people go about their lives and may notice things like, ‘Wow, it seems really hot today.’ But they may not make the connection between that and the fact that they are living in an area of the city that maybe doesn’t have much tree coverage.”

Tree coverage, heat islands and more were discussed during Tuesday’s session about climate equity. Unlike courses held in other parts of the state, participants were able to learn more about topics that would impact an urban environment. David Sale, who works in Richmond’s Office of Sustainability, did a presentation on RVAgreen 2050, Richmond’s climate action plan.

“It was sort of born on the fact that we know that climate change is already happening,” Sale said. “Maybe decades ago, we thought of climate change as this far-out concept that we wouldn’t have to address for 50 or 100 years, and now, you know, it’s already happening.”

RVAgreen 2050 is an equity-centered initiative to increase climate action and climate resilience. The initiative outlines 49 different strategies for the city to manage climate change. For many of the attendees, tree coverage and heat islands were an important issue. The class also covered the history of racial segregation and redlining.

“In Richmond, lower-income populations and communities of color, for example, are more likely to live in areas with less green space,” Sale explained, “which means when it gets hot out, there’s less shade and it’s more dangerous to be outside in the heat and respiratory issues can become more likely.”

Pool, a Varina resident, said she was surprised about the things that she’d learned that she wasn’t aware of, like the increased flooding threatening the Chesapeake Bay. She also said many people had come with projects in mind that they wanted to implement to help those issues.

“I thought that it was really cool that people came prepared with agendas,” she said, “and this class, hopefully, will help them to be empowered to implement them.”