At Keenbell Farm in Hanover County, man and beast make the most of winter

Winter might be when you think of milk and bread disappearing from store shelves amid a snowy forecast. Put aside the panic buying, though, and you realize that food remains abundant in winter. We find meat, produce, grains and more year-round.
For the farmers who help produce that bounty, they're thinking about winter long before the snow. It's a season that presents unique challenges – and it's a key time to prepare for upcoming harvests.
For a glimpse into the season, we bundled up with our friends at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation for a trip to two local farms – this one, with an operator who was named 2020 Virginia Farmer of the Year.
***
CJ Isbell jokes that if farmers didn't have the weather to talk about, "we wouldn't have much to say."
And when the subject turns to the cold, Isbell is still wearing a T-shirt. “Planning and preparing for the winter starts in the summer,” he said.
A third-generation farmer, Isbell manages the 175-acre Keenbell Farm in western Hanover County, which fosters an "eat local" and "farm to table" commitment through its grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chickens and turkeys, eggs and non-GMO grains.
Keenbell dates to 1951, when Isbell's grandparents Joe and Kathleen bought the cheapest piece of land they could find. His father worked the land, too.
Back then, the seasons were more predictable, said Isbell, named 2020 Virginia Farmer of the Year by a Virginia Tech program. Now, the thermometer, more than specifics of the calendar, influences the work. While days are shorter in the winter, cold-weather tasks are anything but abbreviated.
“Winter" – a fluid concept, Isbell said – "all depends on the weather.”
A fluid situation: A complex system of pipes carries artesian well water to Keenbell’s animals. The systems must be fortified against frost, and that requires daily maintenance.
“When the temperature drops, we go around and winterize everything,” Isbell said. “But no matter the temperature, there will always be water in the tanks.”
Water flows underground to tanks, and cows and pigs access water by pushing on a ball or lever at ground level. When the animals are done drinking, the water drains back into the ground.
When overnight temperatures are predicted below freezing, Isbell quickly gets in gear.
“We go out there and open up all the water lines," he said. "We have an air compressor on our Bobcat to blow all the lines out every night so they don’t freeze.”
Feed the beasts (and soil): Isbell’s weather-related work is tied closely to an issue that affects his animals as well as his land: managing forage, the plant material eaten by grazing livestock. Forage crops improve soil quality and reduce the need for supplemental hay in the winter, which can be costly.
In summer, Isbell plants warm-season vegetation and stockpiles grasses on which the animals will graze through the winter. Cold-weather forages offer cattle a quality diet while enhancing soil sustainability.
“Utilizing annual cool-season and warm-season forages elongates the green-grazing season," he said, "allowing the pastures to rest and grow.”
The environmental commitment extends to his animals' grazing. Isbell moves most of his livestock daily or every few days, which allows for better distribution of manure and less nutrient loss through runoff. And the farm's fencing system helps protect nearby streams that are part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Eye on the sky: As the weather changes, “we are a system dependent on movement,” Isbell said.
If the forecast indicates a long-duration event such as heavy snowfall, extreme cold or extended rainfall, he and his charges are on the move.
“We’ll bring out some hay bales to make windbreaks in a severe winter storm, which gives cattle refuge from blowing winds and snow,” Isbell said. He also moves chickens into areas he covers with straw to prevent the ground from eroding.
Timing and tinkering: Isbell said seasons have shifted, so his winter chores have shifted with them.
“Normally on Oct. 15, you’re preparing for first frost – through April 15, the last frost date,” Isbell said. “But everything’s shifted back two months than when I was growing up, taking longer to warm up in the spring."
So while corn is traditionally planted in March and April, he recalled a hard frost early this past May that destroyed crop fields statewide. So now he errs on the side of caution.
“We’re not putting anything" in the ground until after Mother’s Day, Isbell said.
Also on the chore list: He repairs faulty parts on farm equipment and machinery that were identified during busy planting and harvesting months.
“We’ll notice this bearing is getting ready to go, or this part is broken – but not broken enough to stop,” Isbell said. “We’ll finish the field first and go back for preventive maintenance on bad-weather days."
Being productive in winter, he said, leaves "more uptime when it’s critical” later.
Nicole Zema is a staff writer at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.