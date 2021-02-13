At Keenbell Farm in Hanover County, man and beast make the most of winter

Back then, the seasons were more predictable, said Isbell, named 2020 Virginia Farmer of the Year by a Virginia Tech program. Now, the thermometer, more than specifics of the calendar, influences the work. While days are shorter in the winter, cold-weather tasks are anything but abbreviated.

“Winter" – a fluid concept, Isbell said – "all depends on the weather.”

A fluid situation: A complex system of pipes carries artesian well water to Keenbell’s animals. The systems must be fortified against frost, and that requires daily maintenance.

“When the temperature drops, we go around and winterize everything,” Isbell said. “But no matter the temperature, there will always be water in the tanks.”

Water flows underground to tanks, and cows and pigs access water by pushing on a ball or lever at ground level. When the animals are done drinking, the water drains back into the ground.

When overnight temperatures are predicted below freezing, Isbell quickly gets in gear.

“We go out there and open up all the water lines," he said. "We have an air compressor on our Bobcat to blow all the lines out every night so they don’t freeze.”