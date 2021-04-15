At least 1 in 5 residents in Richmond area are fully vaccinated, demand continues to outpace supply

In Richmond, the same age groups are nearly 44% of cases with about 1 in 7 being younger than 20 years old. When adjusting for population, they're the least vaccinated in Richmond and Henrico.

Amy Popovich, local vaccine lead for the localities, said Thursday that upon the expected approval, the health districts will immediately widen registration to include them.

And unlike other parts of the state, vaccine uptake has not been an issue. Demand continues to outpace supply, Popovich said.

Richmond and Henrico have averaged shipments of about 20,000 weekly — a combination of first and second shots that includes the allocation distributed to vaccination partners.

The number of first versus second doses is not exactly a 50-50 split each week, said spokesperson Cat Long, and supply has also ranged from 16,000 to 24,000.

Comparatively, nearly 27,000 people in Richmond and Henrico were on the pre-registration lists as of Thursday. People in Phase 2 currently account for more than 90% of that count.