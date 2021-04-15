At least 1 in 5 residents in Richmond area are fully vaccinated, demand continues to outpace supply

At least 1 in 5 residents in Richmond and its surrounding health districts is fully vaccinated, mirroring statewide trends placing nearly 2 million on track to boosting resistance against the coronavirus.
But herd immunity, the point in which enough people have developed antibodies to ward off severe infection, remains a long way off.
While the COVID-19 data doesn't look hopeful — Virginia is experiencing increases in the average number of daily cases and hospitalizations after months of decline — the possibility of Pfizer's emergency approval being expanded to include children ages 12 to 15 by end of May could be essential in curbing transmission.
Pockets of infection around Virginia are being seen more in younger people as older generations were among the first to be vaccinated and schools and bars reopen. Across the state, 1 in 3 cases are people younger than 30.
In Richmond, the same age groups are nearly 44% of cases with about 1 in 7 being younger than 20 years old. When adjusting for population, they're the least vaccinated in Richmond and Henrico.
Amy Popovich, local vaccine lead for the localities, said Thursday that upon the expected approval, the health districts will immediately widen registration to include them.
And unlike other parts of the state, vaccine uptake has not been an issue. Demand continues to outpace supply, Popovich said.
Richmond and Henrico have averaged shipments of about 20,000 weekly — a combination of first and second shots that includes the allocation distributed to vaccination partners.
The number of first versus second doses is not exactly a 50-50 split each week, said spokesperson Cat Long, and supply has also ranged from 16,000 to 24,000.
Comparatively, nearly 27,000 people in Richmond and Henrico were on the pre-registration lists as of Thursday. People in Phase 2 currently account for more than 90% of that count.
These numbers don't include the appointment slots already filled over the next few weeks. Events at Richmond Raceway alone, the first mass vaccination clinic in the localities, have vaccinated around 5,000 people each day.
More are popping up to increase points of access.
Within a few weeks, community-based and major vaccination sites will exist at each quadrant of the city after Arthur Ashe Center, which has conducted 50,000 vaccinations, closes at the end of April.
Peter Paul Development in the East End for community-based events; George Wythe High School in South Richmond; Islamic Center of Henrico in the West; a VCU hub in North Side and more.
Still, Popovich encouraged residents not to wait for the local health department sign-up links, especially as an increased amount of supplies is headed toward pharmacies as part of the federal partnership. This includes CVS, Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens among others. Nearby appointments can be found on their sites or through vaccine.finder.org.
People in Phase 1, which includes the three prioritization stages for essential workers, can now call Richmond and Henrico's call center at 804-205-3501 for an appointment. Before Thursday, the service was primarily for older residents.
The number is limited to local residents to avoid overwhelming phone lines and is separate from Virginia's call center catering to the entire state.
Richmond and Henrico are also planning to launch a live link where residents can directly schedule appointments without pre-registering to help with accessibility issues but the health districts are not yet allowing walk-ins at their clinics.
"We're really working together as a community to make sure that folks who need the vaccine now are getting it and that they're not waiting," Popovich said, noting the importance of community health workers and safety-net providers in ensuring people aren't left behind and concerns are addressed.
To strengthen community efforts, increase containment strategies and limit misinformation, Richmond and Henrico are hiring 10 part-time outreach workers and 8 community health workers.
Popovich emphasized Thursday that getting a shot is free and Social Security and insurance is not required to be vaccinated. People are also eligible regardless of immigration status.
To pre-register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to do so over the phone.
