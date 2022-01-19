At least three more time capsules are hiding under Richmond's Confederate pedestals

The Soldiers and Sailors monument in Libby Hill has a cornerstone, but it's unclear if anything is beneath it, Brumfield said. The city also plans to remove three pedestals in Monroe Park that held statues to Fitzhugh Lee, Joseph Bryan and Williams Carter Wickham. It's unclear if they have time capsules.

Should the workers find the time capsules, they'll be sent to the Department of Historic Resources for opening, cataloguing, photographing and preservation. Then the city will give them to the Black History Museum, which also will receive the statues and pedestals, a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney said.

What will happen to the statues under the Black History Museum's control is to be determined. The museum, along with the Valentine Museum and other community groups, will make a final decision.

State officials haven't determined a final destination for the Lee time capsule and its contents. The state cannot simply hand them over to a museum, said Julie Langan, director of the DHR. Procurement law requires the state to advertise the artifacts first. Instead, the state could loan them to a museum on a long-term basis while still maintaining ownership.

While DHR has finished cataloguing the contents of the Lee time capsules, it hasn't come to a conclusion on what the artifacts say about the statue's builders or Richmond in 1887, Langan said.