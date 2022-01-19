At least three more time capsules are hiding under Richmond's Confederate pedestals

Richmond plans to remove at least nine pedestals across the city that once held Confederate-related statues, and when disassembly begins, workers may find at least three more time capsules beneath the plinths.
According to news accounts and other historical documents, builders put time capsules beneath the Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Matthew Fontaine Maury statues, said Dale Brumfield, a local author and historian.
The city has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Newport News-based contractor Team Henry to remove the remaining pedestals. Team Henry is the same contractor that oversaw the removal of the Confederate statues and the Robert E. Lee pedestal.
It's unclear when the work will begin, though it's possible dismantling will start in the days to come. Devon Henry, the company's owner, did not respond to a request for comment.
The Lee pedestal became national news again in late December when two time capsules were found, one inside the pedestal and one beneath it. The time capsules represented something of a curveball to historians, who were only aware of one of them.
The Department of Historic Resources on Tuesday released a catalogued list of the contents of the 1887 time capsule. That revealed another surprise - there were more items in the copper box than they expected.
What lies beneath the other three statues is more of the same, Brumfield said -- newspaper clippings, coins, documents related to the city and Freemasonry and mementos from the Civil War. None of the items is believed to be exceptionally rare or valuable.
In June 1915, workers laid the cornerstone for the Jackson statue in a large masonic ceremony. In the June 4 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch that year, a headline stated "interesting relics" had been deposited in the monument's foundation.
A few days earlier, The Times-Dispatch listed the contents of the time capsule, saying they were "articles suggestive of the historic occasion, redolent of the glorious past of the South and reflective of the current life of the former capital of the Confederacy." The list includes a badge of the 25th annual reunion of the United Confederate Veterans, a package of Confederate money, a magazine from April 1915, a book of the grand lodge of Virginia, a masonic textbook, a steel engraving of George Washington, a photograph of Jackson and a scrapbook of clippings related to Jackson and his wife.
The time capsule beneath Jefferson Davis already has been opened once, Brumfield said. Originally, the city planned to build an elaborate monument to Davis in the center of Monroe Park. A cornerstone was laid and a time capsule was placed around 1890.
But the money to build the structure couldn't be found, so the plan was scrapped, and a new statue on Monument Avenue was envisioned, Brumfield said. During construction, the builders opened the time capsule, found the contents in good condition and reburied it under current monument, which was unveiled in 1907.
They placed the time capsule beneath the 65-foot-tall Doric column that once held Vindicatrix, an allegorical figure representing the South. Unlike Lee and Jackson, this statue wasn't built with masonic influence.
Frederick William Sievers, the sculptor who designed the Maury statue, never intended to honor Maury's time in the Confederacy. Instead, it was built to recognize Maury's significant contributions toward sea navigation and oceanography. His nickname, "pathfinder of the seas," is inscribed in the stone column.
But the United Daughters of the Confederacy helped raise the money for the monument, so they placed a time capsule containing Confederate flags beneath it before its dedication in 1929, Brumfield said.
There's no indication builders placed time capsules beneath J.E.B Stuart or A.P. Hill, though Hill himself is buried beneath his statue. But that doesn't mean time capsules don't exist - one of the boxes beneath Lee was previously undocumented.
The Soldiers and Sailors monument in Libby Hill has a cornerstone, but it's unclear if anything is beneath it, Brumfield said. The city also plans to remove three pedestals in Monroe Park that held statues to Fitzhugh Lee, Joseph Bryan and Williams Carter Wickham. It's unclear if they have time capsules.
Should the workers find the time capsules, they'll be sent to the Department of Historic Resources for opening, cataloguing, photographing and preservation. Then the city will give them to the Black History Museum, which also will receive the statues and pedestals, a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney said.
What will happen to the statues under the Black History Museum's control is to be determined. The museum, along with the Valentine Museum and other community groups, will make a final decision.
State officials haven't determined a final destination for the Lee time capsule and its contents. The state cannot simply hand them over to a museum, said Julie Langan, director of the DHR. Procurement law requires the state to advertise the artifacts first. Instead, the state could loan them to a museum on a long-term basis while still maintaining ownership.
While DHR has finished cataloguing the contents of the Lee time capsules, it hasn't come to a conclusion on what the artifacts say about the statue's builders or Richmond in 1887, Langan said.
