At Maymont, 150-year-old iconic Dooley era tree falls during storm

At Maymont, a 150-year-old tulip poplar that has served as the setting for many weddings and picnics for over a century fell during a storm last week.

The fallen tree was discovered the morning after the evening storms last Thursday. While the exact cause is undetermined, staff at Maymont believe the soil had become saturated and fallen rain was absorbed by the roots up the trunk to the branches and leaves.

“The tree is truly a favorite of many in the community and of our staff. Its natural grace and beauty was photographed by many over the years. Its grand stature among Maymont’s Arboretum will be greatly missed,” Parke Richeson, executive director, said in a statement.

The tulip poplar was located on a hillside below Magnolia row and a popular spot for Maymont visitors.

Historic topographical maps dating to 1934 indicate that the tulip poplar grew on the Maymont estate during the time of the Dooleys, estimating the age of the tree to be at least 150 years old.