At McShin, father tells family's story of addiction to help others

Jeff Johnston is the first one to tell you he had it made.

“I was living the ‘American dream.’ At 50 years old, I had a family, a nice house and a successful business — I was on top of the world,” Johnston said.

That all changed on Oct. 4, 2016, when he got a phone call saying that his 23-year old son, Seth, had died from a heroin overdose. Tragedy would strike once again when his wife died from alcoholism early in 2021.

He was at a crossroad in his life. “One road was a road of despair and hatred, and the other of inspiration and motivation,” he said.

He chose the latter. Battling his own alcohol abuse issues, Johnston got clean and began using his losses as a catalyst for something positive. In 2020, he founded Choices Network in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The nonprofit aims to help spread awareness about teen addiction and substance abuse.

Johnston then launched a mobile initiative called “Living Undeterred.” The project entails speaking about substance abuse in all 50 states to audiences affected by addiction in one way or another.

The McShin Foundation, a recovery community organization in Henrico County, offered its facilities for Johnston’s stop in Virginia. The foundation provides services to recovering addicts including recovery and reentry to society programs, sober living facilities and court advocacy.

John Shinholser, McShin’s president, says speakers like Johnston are crucial to his foundation’s participants who are struggling with addiction themselves, to show them they aren’t alone in their fight.

“It’s critical for new participants to be exposed to these types of community events and the social connection that conveys a sense of hope,” Shinholser said. “Jeff Johnston is a man who had a lot of things happen to him that could have made him a bitter, angry recluse, but he chose to turn that into something positive and make a difference.”

Shinholser calls people like Johnston “hope dealers.”

Through his nonprofit, Johnston also wrote a book about the loss of his son and his subsequent experiences. It’s called “This One’s For You: An Inspirational Journey Through Addiction, Death & Meaning.” With eight states left, Johnston and his team are now heading for the Southwest to continue “dealing hope.”