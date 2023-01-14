At rally, prison justice activists and formerly incarcerated demand DOC attention, reform

Natasha White remembers her days in solitary confinement - four years with her ears attuned to the sound of jangling keys and, of course, the less benign sounds of other prisoners.

“It’s a horrible sound, moaning and screaming, cursing, people yelling through the doors,” White said. “People think it’s quiet, but it’s never quiet. Never.”

Abolishing the practice has become her mission.

“I will never stop until solitary confinement is abolished everywhere,” said White, raising her voice even as her microphone cut out. “I eat, sleep and dream solitary confinement."

In Monroe Park on Saturday, a certain firmly held belief ran through attendees of the Virginia Prison Justice Network’s sixth annual rally for prison reform.

In a biting January cold, activists made the case for prison reform, including restoring hope to relatives behind bars and pushing Virginia legislators to create pathways toward reduced sentences for prisoners who change their lives.

Since its inception in 2017, VPJN has held this rally annually, attracting Virginians whose lives have been touched by the state’s criminal justice system. Saturday’s rally drew about 100 attendees who heard the voices of those with experience living in Virginia prisons.

That included Hassan Shabazz, who spent the past 23 1/2 years shuffling among 10 Virginia state prisons. After more than two decades of being incarcerated, he has made it his life mission to ensure no one endures what he has.

“Last year I told myself I'll never come back to this,” Shabazz said. “And if I can do anything to keep somebody else from going through this, that's what I'm going to do.”

Shabazz was 23 years old when he was arrested on robbery and firearm charges. During his time in prison, he studied to become a paralegal, became a co-founder of the Virginia Prison Justice Network and ultimately redirected the trajectory of his life.

In the five months since his release, 47-year-old Shabazz has continued his work as a paralegal for incarcerated people through public advocacy, outreach and his personal work as coordinator with the Help Me Help You Foundation, a program that helps former prisoners reintegrate into their communities.

On Saturday, Shabazz spoke and performed a spoken word piece about his hope for better access to mental health, legal assistance for incarcerated people and independent oversight of Virginia’s prisons.

“My time in incarceration laid the foundation for the path I’m walking now, so I know there is a path for healing and rehabilitation in Virginia,” Shabazz said. “But the prisons here have been operating under a punitive model for too long, and it’s time to change.”

Other speakers were critical of the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Courtney Henson, a prisoner currently at Lawrenceville Correctional Center, gave a prerecorded message about his frustration with the Republican governor, who last June pumped the brakes on a policy for earned sentence credits for prisoners.

The policy would have allowed inmates with good behavior to earn three times as many “credits” against their time served, with each credit counting for a day off their sentence. The reversal dismayed hundreds of prisoners whose releases were postponed.

“The earned sentence credit debacle was created by Gov. Glenn Youngkin,” Henson said. “Families had clothes bought for their loved one, they had jobs prepared. Then Youngkin came in ... and decided to stop it. We need second chances. We need to continue to push Virginia forward.”

Crystal Henley attended the rally in honor of her father, who is currently serving time in Lawrenceville as well. The 1,555-bed facility is run by the private contractor GEO group.

WRIC-TV detailed how the prison is routinely understaffed and in violation of its contract with the Department of Corrections.

Henley hears regularly from her father, who said that in December, the jail had at least four overdose deaths, prompting the prison to go into “lockdown” in an attempt to stop the movement of drugs among prisoners.

“They just pull 'em out in bags and just keep it moving,” Henley said.

Henley worries most about her father’s health. At age 63, he needs a hip replacement, she said, and he's been worn down by more than 20 years in various Virginia prisons.

“The older he gets, the more medical treatment he needs, and they’re not providing it,” Henley said.

Santia Nance is a representative for Sistas in Prison Reform, a grassroots coalition trying to ensure that loved ones can live their best lives while incarcerated.

Nance’s loved one, Quadaire Patterson, was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm 12 years ago at age 20. During Patterson’s time in prison, Nance has made it her mission that there’s hope for him and others who have served long sentences.

“In the past few years, I do think there's been a lot more organizations who are getting inspired by our efforts,” Nance said. “I've had a couple of legislators go see my loved one and after seeing them in person ... [they] really understand what they're going through.”

Both Nance and Patterson have asked Virginia legislators to endorse “second-look” policies that would allow prisoners serving long sentences to apply for resentencing.

Currently, resentencing and parole don't exist in Virginia, so once you’re sent to prison, there are few ways incarcerated people can come home earlier, no matter how drastically they have changed or rehabilitated.