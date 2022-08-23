At-risk teens in Richmond learn the finer points of cooking from a celebrity chef

Sammy Davis Jr. was a teenager who recently had been released from prison when he got his first job at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Hired to work the drive through line, he aspired to work in the kitchen, where the burgers were grilled and the potatoes were fried.

He never made it. McDonald’s fired him.

But at his second job, a LongHorn Steakhouse, he worked his way up from washing dishes for $3.11 an hour to helping cook entrees. Years later, he started a restaurant chain called Milk & Honey and sold it for millions of dollars.

Somewhere along the way, he realized had he found his passion for cooking earlier in life, maybe he never would have gone to prison. So this summer, he started a program for incarcerated and at-risk youth in his home town of Richmond called Culinary Occupation and Other Keynote Skills, or COOKS, where teenagers learned the finer details of preparing food.

On Tuesday, the program’s first 10 students graduated. For Devonti Pettaway, who has been in juvenile detention since May, the program has reset his goals. Upon his release this fall, he plans to take education more seriously and enter culinary school.

Davis’ mother was a teenager addicted to heroin. When Davis was a child, his dad was shot to death in a Chamberlayne Avenue apartment building.

By the time he was a teen, Davis was living on the streets of Atlanta. At age 17, he was arrested for robbery and spent almost a year in prison.

But he excelled at his LongHorn Steakhouse job as a dishwasher. He did so well, when the other dishwashers left, LongHorn didn’t replace them. It didn’t need them.

Later, Davis got a job as a saucier at a midtown restaurant. He worked there in the nights and spent his days at the public library reading books about cooking.

He went on a Food Network reality show and won. He opened the Milk & Honey restaurant chain in greater Washington D.C., which raked in $10 million of revenue between 2016 and 2019.

After he sold the chain, he bought a house in suburban Maryland for $1.2 million. He paid cash.

To the kids in the program, his image matters. The kids seen his Mercedes and the shiny watch on his wrist. That kind of wealth shows them you don’t have to be an influencer or professional athlete to make it big.

“You’re selling yourself,” Davis said.

The kids don’t have much, so he gives them what he can, like a $100 pair of shoes or clothes he doesn’t wear or a leather backpack.

The problem with schools, he said, is that for many kids, school is no better than home. Schools have to do something extra to attract students. His best teacher, Mr. Jones, who taught 10th grade history, let students role play as lawyers and put the Civil War on trial.

“The school systems failed these kids because they failed to adjust to these kids,” Davis said.

A principal in urban Atlanta had an idea on how to make school desirable. He put a hair salon, a kitchen and an auto shop in the building and offered after-school activities. The principal asked Davis to teach in the kitchen.

When his sister, Dee Dee Anderson, was hired by Richmond police as a program manager, he found a way to bring the program here.

Devonti Pettaway, 16, was staying up all night, sleeping in and arriving late to school. Eventually, he was put in front of a judge, who sentenced him to Richmond’s Post-Dispositional Program, or Post-D, an alternative rehabilitation for nonviolent teens. While they spend their nights at the juvenile detention facility, the kids they visit museums, perform community service and learn about jobs each day.

The teens were asked if they wanted to learn to cook, so Pettaway filled out a card. He was already good in the kitchen, frying eggs and potatoes, said his mom, Candy Pettaway.

On each Tuesday for the past eight weeks, they learned the ins and outs of the kitchen. They learned it’s better to crack an egg on a flat surface. They learned about the different taste buds on the tongue.

The COOKS program exceeded his expectations, Pettaway said. In Davis, he met a man who has been in Pettaway’s shoes.

Among the 10 students, Pettaway is the most likely to choose culinary arts as a career, Davis said. He’s shown an enduring interest.

“You’ve got what it takes to make it on the right side of the tracks,” Davis told him in front of the crowd.

Pettaway says he knows what he wants to do when he’s released from juvenile detention this fall. He wants to take his education more seriously, and he wants to enroll in culinary school. One day, he’d like to open a wine tasting room of his own.