At Short Pump mall you can enter to win a child's playhouse - and help abused and neglected Henrico kids

“We are advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect … kids who may not be safe in their homes,” said Jeannine Panzera, executive director of Henrico CASA. “The playhouse for us is just a concept … of what childhood should be: happy and carefree and not abusive, neglectful and traumatic.

“’Home for good’ is what we’re trying to do every day. When we advocate for these kids we’re trying to make sure they’re going to stay in stable and loving homes for good. We know when kids are in safe, stable homes it puts them on a much better trajectory for their future and for the future of our community.”

Henrico CASA recruits, screens, trains and supervises volunteers to represent the needs of children in the court system, fighting for a child’s right to “a safe, loving and permanent home,” according to the organization’s mission.

The volunteers complete an independent evaluation of each child’s circumstances, focusing on the safety and well-being of the child, and help the child and family to understand the court process. CASA volunteers visit regularly with the child, reviewing the child’s health, mental health, and school records, work closely with the child’s social worker and legal representatives, and prepare detailed reports and recommendations for the court.