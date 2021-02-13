At Spring Hill Farms north of Richmond, winter means an eye toward spring

Winter might be when you think of milk and bread disappearing from store shelves amid a snowy forecast. Put aside the panic buying, though, and you realize that food remains abundant in winter. We find meat, produce, grains and more year-round.
For the farmers who help produce that bounty, they're thinking about winter long before the snow. It's a season that presents unique challenges – and it's a key time to prepare for upcoming harvests.
For a glimpse into the season, we bundled up with our friends at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation for a trip to two local farms – this one, with a familiar face to thousands of State Fair of Virginia guests.
***
Peering out his living-room window on a snowy December morning, Johnny Broaddus figured the weather was harsh enough to skip his farming duties for the day.
But that didn’t mean he got the day off. He stayed inside and conquered a stack of bills and tax forms.
A generation ago, a similar day at Spring Hill Farms in Caroline County would’ve called for relaxation. Broaddus and his brother, Lynwood, recalled that their late father would go hunting with neighbors in the winter.
Today, winter farm operations are decidedly different for the Broaddus brothers and Lynwood’s son, Bates, who together raise soybeans, corn and small grains on 1,400 acres in Milford. Soybeans are one of Virginia’s largest crops – with 570,000 acres planted in 2019 – and Caroline ranks second among Virginia counties in soybean production.
At Spring Hill Farms, days interrupted by wintry weather aren’t spent idle, and the weeks and months following crop harvests are as busy as the weeks and months preceding them.
It’s a year-round job.
Seasonal setup: The goal of winter work, the Broaddus trio said, is fairly simple: to keep Spring Hill Farms running smoothly for spring. That's when the farm is focused on its regular three-year rotation of corn and soybeans, with most of the harvest sold as feed for chickens and hogs.
But getting there requires months of work. Crop planning for the growing season begins in October, and then the farmers truly hit the ground.
Fertilizer is spread as early as January. And to support springtime production, the Broaddus family protects the soil with a rotation of winter cover crops. That includes 200 acres each of winter wheat and rye, as well as 50 acres of barley.
“We spread our cover crops over the course of winter so there’s always something green growing in the ground,” Bates said. “That way, the crops are holding the nutrients instead of them being leached away, and once those crops decompose, it provides organic matter.”
Roll with the punches: Bates noted that the farm’s "offseason," if you can call it that, typically starts around New Year’s Day. But the timing varies, and the offseason seems to grow shorter each year. There's really no downtime during winter.
Erratic weather and volatile market pricing can quickly change plans for a growing season, and Lynwood said the farm is accustomed to such unpredictability. "Winging it" is how he affectionately described the family’s trick of adapting to every scenario.
“The fact is, we’re busy all year,” said Lynwood, who for years has found time to star in the "Ask a Farmer" exhibit at the State Fair. “You really need the winter to get everything fixed, everything fertilized and to make sure your paperwork gets taken care of.
"You might get some horrible days when you really don’t want to mess with the weather, but then that gives you a chance to catch up on some other things indoors.”
Divide and conquer: Winter chores are split at Spring Hill Farms. Lynwood handles spraying crops and fertilizing the farmland, and he manages the hay supply that feeds the farm’s small herd of cattle. Johnny runs the combine during harvests in early summer and late winter, in addition to managing the operation’s finances and coordinating grain sales.
Bates has a hand in a little bit of everything, though he primarily plants crops and maintains farm equipment.
Spread the word: Winter is also an important time for farmers to come together, and the Broaddus family helps lead the way.
As president of Caroline County Farm Bureau, Lynwood meets with members and represents their interests at Farm Bureau meetings and legislative events, many of which are held between December and April.
With farmers facing an increasing number of regulatory hurdles, advocating for farming is an important part of keeping Virginia’s agricultural heritage intact. It was Lynwood's mother who convinced him to serve on the county Farm Bureau’s board right after he graduated from college.
He joined in 1981 and never left. Now, Bates carries on the tradition and serves as vice president.
“The reason I represent Farm Bureau is because I want my grandchildren to have the opportunity to farm," Lynwood said, "and the only way they’re going to have that opportunity is if we speak up now for agriculture.”
Adam Culler is a staff writer at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.