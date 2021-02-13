At Spring Hill Farms north of Richmond, winter means an eye toward spring

At Spring Hill Farms, days interrupted by wintry weather aren’t spent idle, and the weeks and months following crop harvests are as busy as the weeks and months preceding them.

It’s a year-round job.

Seasonal setup: The goal of winter work, the Broaddus trio said, is fairly simple: to keep Spring Hill Farms running smoothly for spring. That's when the farm is focused on its regular three-year rotation of corn and soybeans, with most of the harvest sold as feed for chickens and hogs.

But getting there requires months of work. Crop planning for the growing season begins in October, and then the farmers truly hit the ground.

Fertilizer is spread as early as January. And to support springtime production, the Broaddus family protects the soil with a rotation of winter cover crops. That includes 200 acres each of winter wheat and rye, as well as 50 acres of barley.

“We spread our cover crops over the course of winter so there’s always something green growing in the ground,” Bates said. “That way, the crops are holding the nutrients instead of them being leached away, and once those crops decompose, it provides organic matter.”