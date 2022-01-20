At 'State of Housing' event, Partnership for Housing Affordability lauds progress despite challenges

Amid a worsening housing affordability crisis, a local nonprofit says the Richmond region has made strides toward key goals despite a 12% increase in home prices last year.
About 75 people gathered Thursday for the Partnership for Housing Affordability’s "State of Housing in the Richmond Region" event, marking the two-year anniversary of the release of its Regional Housing Framework. The nonprofit’s leadership lauded housing initiatives underway or completed since then, and praised what they said was a clear commitment from the region’s biggest localities to address the overarching challenges.
“There’s been a lot of amazing progress that has been made already, a lot of collaboration in our region, but we should not lose sight of how much work we still have to do collectively,” said Bernard Harkless, a partner with developer Lynx Ventures and chair of the Partnership for Housing Affordability’s Board.
The framework recommended short- and long-term goals to meet an array of housing needs in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Ashland.
Since the plan’s release shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, the region has faced unprecedented housing insecurity and a spike in homelessness. At the same time, already rising housing prices skyrocketed in successive years, said Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors and a former executive director of the nonprofit.
In 2020, the average sale price for a single family house in Central Virginia was about $338,000. Last year, that figure rose to about $379,000, according to data presented Thursday from the Central Virginia Multiple Listing Service. In 2020, single family homes took an average of 26 days to sell. Last year, the average listing period was just two weeks.
A dearth of houses for sale has fueled bidding wars. Those have driven up sale prices and made it more challenging for first-time buyers to purchase a home. Also driving prices up are land values and the cost of building materials. Both trends are likely to continue this year, she said.
“It does nothing but create a far greater challenge for affordability,” Lafayette said.
Despite the economic headwinds, the nonprofit highlighted initiatives it said represented progress on a variety of fronts.
Jovan Burton, executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability, pointed to Richmond’s investment of $20 million in its Affordable Housing Trust Fund. He also praised zoning code changes the city made to facilitate by-right development of emergency shelters and transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. Henrico County, too, updated its zoning policies to allow for accessory dwelling units, such as converting a garage into an apartment – a change Burton said would help increase the housing supply for multi-generational households.
“It’s very clear we have a shortage of supply, particularly on the rental side, and we need to greatly increase that,” Burton said.
In Chesterfield, he credited the county’s partnership with a local nonprofit for preventing displacement of more than 2,200 households facing eviction last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The $16.6 million rent relief program was one of the “highest-performing” in the country, and the need for aid still remains, he added.
State support came in the form of grant funding from Virginia Housing, Burton said. It enabled PLANRVA to distribute roughly $2.5 million to nonprofit developers for about 260 new affordable units in seven cities and counties. Some families will begin moving into those projects later this year, he added.
Grants totaling $5 million from The Community Foundation and Altria would help fund projects comprising more than 1,000 new affordable homes in the next three years, Burton said. The large donations to nonprofit housing providers like Better Housing Coalition and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust signaled strong support from the region’s philanthropic organizations, he added.
Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, said collaboration between the public and private sectors to address affordable housing challenges was as strong as she’d seen it during her 30-year career.
“So many people talk about housing being a black hole – that we’ll never be able to make tangible progress,” Harris said. “Your presentation shows we are getting traction. … Even though the road ahead of us is long, I am hopeful we’ll be able to make more tangible progress at scale and be able to serve more people.”
