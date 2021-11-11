At the Virginia War Memorial, an 80-year-old guitar that linked father and son is put on display

"We are very sensitive to a person's right to freely speak their mind, but when they will not work with our attempts to de-escalate matters, we are left with little choice," Capitol Police chief Anthony S. Pike said in a statement. "We take our role as peacekeepers seriously, and we try to de-escalate free-speech matters whenever possible."

***

Ronald McNeil was born in Richmond in 1914 and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in World War II. Paratroopers earned more money, and he sent his earnings home to his family. They needed all the help they could get after McNeil's father passed away.

In the hours before D-Day, McNeil jumped behind enemy lines at Normandy, where he was shot in the knee. He was later awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Two of his brothers also served in the war, Fred and Maurice. Maurice was deployed to the Pacific, but Fred was in Europe, too, working a clerical position. Around Christmas 1944, Ronald and Fred agreed to find one another in Europe.

Ronald never made it. He was killed in the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 27 and is buried at the Henri-Chapelle cemetery in Belgium.