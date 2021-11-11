At the Virginia War Memorial, an 80-year-old guitar that linked father and son is put on display

Penn W. Crawford was a single father, a B-24 bomber pilot in World War II and an amateur guitar player. On his Maxwell parlor guitar, he would strum the notes to "You Are My Sunshine" while his young son, Ronald, listened.
In 1944, Penn Crawford was aboard his 46th mission, headed to Romania, when his plane was shot down. He died at age 28, leaving 6-year-old Ronald to be raised by extended family.
Ronald had few memories of his father, but one memory that lasted was the sound of his father's guitar.
Decades later, the Crawford family donated the guitar to the Virginia War Memorial, which put it on display Thursday in a new exhibit titled "Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing." The display tells the stories of 32 Virginians who died in the Armed Forces, and it opened on Veterans Day, when the memorial held its annual ceremony in front of a few hundred spectators.
Exhibit curator Jesse Smith knew just what to do with Crawford's guitar. He enlisted a memorial volunteer and guitar teacher, Joe Montague, to tune the guitar and play "You Are My Sunshine" on recording. Now visitors can push a button on a transparent screen and listen to the tune played on Crawford's 80-year-old guitar. Guests also can view images of Crawford's letters and see his childhood photos.
When Sarah Crawford, a Richmond teacher and granddaughter to Penn Crawford, heard the recording on the guitar, she was speechless. It was a powerful and spiritual experience, she said. Crawford and other family members of the 32 attended the exhibit's opening Thursday.
Following his father's footsteps, Ronald Crawford joined the military and became a Marine. Before he passed away in 2018, he taught his children to be proud of their American heritage and to be thankful for veterans, Sarah Crawford said.
It was the first Veterans Day event since the pandemic began. Held outdoors, it featured music, speeches and essays read by two youths who won essay contests: Joseph Moreno of Fairfax and Maria Turner of Patrick County.
In the middle of the presentation, there was a small incident on South Second Street behind the stage.
A Glen Allen man, Ronald Hedlund, 60, drove a white pickup truck around the barrier and onto the side walk into a prohibited area, police said. In the bed of his truck hung a large black banner bearing an expletive toward President Joe Biden.
In the middle of the ceremony, a Chesterfield veteran, Carl Grunow, 58, came down from the amphitheater, climbed into the bed of the truck and tried to cover the banner with his suit jacket.
Capitol Police apprehended Grunow, issued him a summons for disorderly conduct and escorted him to his car, police said.
Police issued Hedlund a ticket for parking in a tow-away zone and asked him to leave. But Hedlund refused. Because the ceremony had already begun and police didn't want to cause a distraction, officers stood with Hedlund, who eventually drove away near the end of the program.
"We are very sensitive to a person's right to freely speak their mind, but when they will not work with our attempts to de-escalate matters, we are left with little choice," Capitol Police chief Anthony S. Pike said in a statement. "We take our role as peacekeepers seriously, and we try to de-escalate free-speech matters whenever possible."
Ronald McNeil was born in Richmond in 1914 and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in World War II. Paratroopers earned more money, and he sent his earnings home to his family. They needed all the help they could get after McNeil's father passed away.
In the hours before D-Day, McNeil jumped behind enemy lines at Normandy, where he was shot in the knee. He was later awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
Two of his brothers also served in the war, Fred and Maurice. Maurice was deployed to the Pacific, but Fred was in Europe, too, working a clerical position. Around Christmas 1944, Ronald and Fred agreed to find one another in Europe.
Ronald never made it. He was killed in the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 27 and is buried at the Henri-Chapelle cemetery in Belgium.
Years later, McNeil's family donated photos and a certificate of appreciation signed by President Harry S. Truman to the war memorial. The memorial included McNeil in its new exhibit.
In 2009, his niece, Edie Jeter of Richmond, flew to Belgium to see her uncle's grave. Residents there thanked her for her uncle's sacrifice. A family agreed to adopt his grave and watch over it.
Jeter never met her uncle, and visiting Belgium made him feel real in a way she had never experienced before. She felt that way again Thursday, seeing his picture on the wall and reading his story.
"It made him alive," Jeter said. "That's what this does."
