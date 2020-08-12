Ninth Street between East Grace and East Broad streets was closed to traffic late Wednesday afternoon after a light pole fell onto the Barbara Johns Building, which houses the Office of the Attorney General.
In a tweet just after 4 p.m., Attorney General Mark Herring said initial reports of a building collapse were a "false alarm."
"A light pole tipped over in front of our building," he said. "I assure everyone the building is fine and we appreciate your concern."
A construction worker at the site said a mobile crane struck the light pole as it was backing out of the construction site where the new General Assembly building is being built.
Lt. Chris Armstrong, of the Richmond Fire Department, said there were no injuries and no damage to the building. He said the initial report of a building collapse on the city's active emergency calls website was erroneous.
Anyone visiting or working at the Barbara Johns Building will need to use an alternate entrance until the pole is removed, according to a press release from the Department of General Services, as the sidewalk in front of the building is closed.
