Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 334 PM EDT, CAMERAS FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SHOWED WATER COVERING ROADWAYS IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND. BETWEEN 1.5 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN DURING THE PAST HOUR. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...CAMERAS. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, TUCKAHOE, BON AIR, MECHANICSVILLE, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, BENSLEY, GREENDALE, DUMBARTON, SOLOMONS STORE, CHAMBERLAYNE, LONGDALE, ROSLYN HILLS AND MONTROSE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR