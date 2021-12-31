Aubrey M. 'Bucky' Stanley Jr., Hanover's longest-serving supervisor, dies

"People respected it when Bucky spoke," Harris said. "He could value compromise. He wouldn't give up something that he knew he had to have, but he would work to find something that worked with all of the other supervisors. I think that's why people listened to him when he did speak because it wasn't just 'my way or the highway.'"

Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, who served as a county supervisor for four years before being elected to the General Assembly in 2019, said Mr. Stanley strongly advocated for his constituents, which was a factor in his long and successful career.

"It's a position where citizen engagement is vital, and Bucky knew the community he served. He'd start his day off at the Fas Mart drinking coffee with a lot of the local folks, then move on to churches to check on people," Wyatt said. "He was genuinely engaged with the folks in his district."

Mr. Stanley also served as a member of the Capital Region Airport Commission, which oversees the operations of Richmond International Airport. He was the longest-tenured airport commission board member, serving since January 1986. He was the commission's chairman six times, most recently from 2017-2019.