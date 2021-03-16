Audit identifies issues with Richmond department that oversees Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Earlier this month, Mayor Levar Stoney proposed flat funding of $2.9 million in his spending plan that would take effect July 1. The council may amend the proposal to devote more city dollars to the fund before a final vote on budget later this spring.

Through the trust fund, the Department of Housing and Community Development doled out $2.9 million to 21 recipients during the fiscal year that ended last June. Most of the recipients are local, nonprofit developers or service providers. For example, Virginia Supportive Housing was awarded $600,000 from the fund, tied for the largest amount last year, to contribute to its conversion of a vacant building at 1900 Cool Lane into a permanent supportive housing facility.

Auditors reviewed the award letters and found that two out of three award letters sent to recipients did not explicitly require them to provide the department a breakdown of expenses or invoices supporting costs covered with the city dollars.

In another instance, a member of the trust fund’s oversight board was working for the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners during a period when RRHA was set to receive money from the trust fund.