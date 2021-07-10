Audit of Chesterfield public school curriculum finds overall learning experiences are 'culturally insufficient'

She said in her AP US history class, historic events, such as the Vietnam War or the Atlantic slave trade, were often taught in the “white American perspective” or crammed into a one-day lesson, in contrast to the Industrial Revolution, which she said was covered for nearly two weeks.

Craven, who is Vietnamese, said the class would cover the Nanking Massacre of 1937, a mass murdering and raping of Chinese residents by Imperial Japanese troops during the Sino-Japanese War, but did not mention similar atrocities that occurred during the Vietnam War.

“There was hardly any mention or at all about the rape and destruction some American soldiers brought to Vietnam,” she said. “And as a daughter of a Vietnamese immigrant I definitely know the importance of that history and it's not something to be glossed over.”

Craven said she does not recall any mention of Hispanic Heritage Month or Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, let alone official curriculum. She said during those months, she and other students themselves would spread awareness on social media.

The School Board did not recognize Hispanic Heritage Month last September or Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May.