Audit: Reporting errors going back several years resulted in $12 million miscalculation in Richmond's fund balance

"What was discovered was there were some older, reconciling items that were carrying forward from some years in the past," he said. "It was required to reduce the cash balance and effectively reduce the fund balance and net position for the city's general fund and then for governmental wide financial statements."

Joseph Kearfott, chairman of the city's audit committee, said in Tuesday's meeting that he wants the committee to remain on top of the issue as well.

"I'm obviously delighted that things are looking much better in the current fiscal year, but it seems to me that this is a sufficient enough issue that we need to be kept apprised as you move forward and improving the situation ... to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

James Osuna, the city's inspector general, told the committee later in Tuesday's meeting that the matter is one of the 14 open cases his office is currently investigating throughout the city's government.