Remember just a few weeks ago when it seemed like Richmond’s northwestern suburbs might be slipping toward a late summer drought?

And recall this time last year, when our map of metro area rain totals was headlined ”18 inches of rain in 18 days”?

Luckily, this August’s downpours weren’t as extreme. On this map, dots show month-to-date totals measured in gauges and reported to the National Weather Service (as of Aug. 25), while shading shows how radar estimates generally correspond to the pattern.

Note how totals doubled over the short distance between Brandermill and Bon Air, thanks to data from CoCoRaHS program volunteer observers.

Richmond’s official airport gauge had a month-to-date total of 6.94 inches as of Wednesday, but Colonial Heights was nearly twice as wet.

For some in our region, the recent moisture was welcome. But getting several inches of rain all at once proved excessive in some instances.

For comparison, RIC recorded its second-wettest August in 2020 with 15.34 inches. The monthly record was 16.3 inches in 2004, when Gaston brought deadly flash floods.

For the new 1991 to 2020 climate period, our normal August rainfall is 4.9 inches. So no matter what, this one will already go down as above normal for Richmond even though it's unlikely to leap into the top ten.

Even the relatively drier spots like Powhatan and Amelia counties are still close to normal for the month.

We're enjoying a dry spell this week, but there could be an uptick in rain chances as we close out August and start September next week. But at least through Saturday, any afternoon storms should be isolated.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.