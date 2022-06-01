Authorities: Suspect fatally shot by police after confronting Hopewell officers with a gun

A suspect being pursued by Hopewell law enforcement was killed Wednesday afternoon after city officers and a federal agent blocked the suspect's path with their vehicles and fired shots when the driver "confronted officers with a firearm," Virginia State Police police said.

At about 12:28 p.m., a slow-speed pursuit was started in Hopewell by a Hopewell sheriff's deputy. During the course of the pursuit, the suspect's 2016 Ford Explorer headed north on Temple Avenue, state police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in a statement.

As the vehicle approached River Road, the driver encountered several Hopewell police officers who positioned their vehicles to contain the suspect's SUV and end the pursuit, police said. At this stage of the investigation, state police have determined that the suspect pulled his SUV nose-to-nose with the police vehicles, and the adult male driver confronted the officers with a firearm, Shehan said

The Hopewell police officers and an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives then discharged their police-issued firearms. The driver died at the scene, Shehan said.

His body was taken to state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. State police are withholding his name until his relatives can be located and notified.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the pursuit, Shehan said. The incident remains under investigation.

State police did not disclose how many officers discharged their weapons and number of shots they fired. State police referred questions about the origins of the pursuit to the Hopewell Sheriff's Office. They could not immediately be reached.

After the shooting, Prince George police posted a Facebook message about 1 p.m. that Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddledock Road was shut down in both directions for an extended time, and urged motorists to avoid the area.

State police is investigating the shooting at the request of Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke and the Richmond Field Office of the ATF.