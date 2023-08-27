Richmond police officers gathered with members of the autism community on Sunday for a seminar where two groups learned to better communicate with each other.

An afternoon with several different activities taught participants real-world knowledge for responding to a variety of scenarios where they might encounter police officers, while also giving those officers experience recognizing certain behaviors associated with autism.

Reid Eaton, 27, was one of 49 participants to attend the seminar cohosted by the Autism Society of Central Virginia and the Richmond Police Department.

“I gained information in case a situation happens with law enforcement, how to interact with them or what it would be like going to court, plus different procedures to follow,” Eaton said. “I think it’s been helpful.”

Eaton, for instance, says he lives with ADHD and Tourette’s syndrome, in addition to autism, which cause him to be more sensitive to unexpected stimuli in an environment. Those stimuli, or the general discomfort of being questioned by police, could cause him to walk away from a situation unprompted.

Police who are unaware that he has autism might be alarmed by that behavior if they don’t know what to look out for.

“Some individuals when they see an officer or someone in uniform might tense up or be fearful,” said Ann Flippin, ASCV executive director. “We want to change that, on both sides. It’s training and accountability for police and for individuals so they can comfortably approach officers if they need help or find themselves in a situation.”

Data released earlier this year from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that children are being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the highest rates since recording began in 2000. That study showed that 1 in 36 8-year-olds had autism in 2020, a jump from one in 44 just two years earlier.

“The prevalence of autism is really on the rise,” Flippin said. “I think that it’s really likely police will have more and more interactions with individuals with autism.”

Autism is a spectrum and presents itself across several unique behaviors, from small ticks to outbursts or meltdowns. Some individuals might be under continual care from family members, while others might be more independent, driving on their own.

One of the practice scenarios presented to both officers and participants was a mock traffic stop where officers talked with individuals sitting behind the wheel of a stationary car, simulating the questions that might be asked in real life.

Another virtual reality activity allowed caregivers to experience an unscheduled interaction through the police perspective. Caregivers wore three-dimensional goggles allowing them to walk around in a simulated street environment. They were tasked with approaching someone with autism in the simulation, played by a training officer.

These happened concurrently with other activities like roundtable discussions on how to call 911 and what a participant should do if they witness a crime.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards has a son with autism. He said these kinds of scenarios are incredibly important to give all involved parties the playbook, and context needed to ensure safe and positive outcomes. While he has practiced these types of interactions with his son, many of the parents and caregivers had not.

“It just gives the officer and extra piece of information because some of the things consistent with folks in the spectrum is an inability to make eye contact, which may seem suspicious under normal circumstances,” Edwards said. “We’re giing them the tools to say that tey have autism and it helps the officer realize what they’re looking at isn’t criminal or suspicious. It’s part of a diagnosis.”

ASCV was founded over 40 years ago by a group of parents looking to support their children with autism. It’s since grown to a community of over 500 member families, hosting a social and recreational activities, camps and educational and advocacy programs with close to 400 per year.

