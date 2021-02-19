Average number of daily COVID cases in Va. drops for more than a week straight, a first since June

The average number of new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period in Virginia has trended downward for more than a week straight.

This is a first since mid-June, when the state case average was less than 900. Eight months later, the daily average is 2.5 times that amount, with 2,246 cases.

Last month, it was 6,161.

Also slowing down is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, which dropped to 8.2% on Friday. Hospitalizations are falling in concert, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The state saw a 157-patient decline since Thursday and a total of 1,671 people are currently hospitalized for virus-related reasons. The same day in January had 2,429.

In the past week, there have been roughly 1,800 hospitalizations on any given day. While still high, the numbers are inching back toward reports from November, the month another surge began.

Steady progress in driving down case numbers and hospitalizations has swept the U.S. in the past few weeks but health officials expect circulating variants could result in another surge.

