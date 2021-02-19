 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Average number of daily COVID cases in Va. drops for more than a week straight, a first since June
0 comments
top story

Average number of daily COVID cases in Va. drops for more than a week straight, a first since June

{{featured_button_text}}
20210218_MET_COV_MAIN_BB02

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives a thumbs up as he addresses the public and the media while talking about the new website for Virginians to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination during a press conference at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

 BOB BROWN

The average number of new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period in Virginia has trended downward for more than a week straight. 

This is a first since mid-June, when the state case average was less than 900.  Eight months later, the daily average is 2.5 times that amount, with 2,246 cases.

Last month, it was 6,161. 

Also slowing down is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, which dropped to 8.2% on Friday. Hospitalizations are falling in concert, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The state saw a 157-patient decline since Thursday and a total of 1,671 people  are currently hospitalized for virus-related reasons. The same day in January had 2,429.

In the past week, there have been roughly 1,800 hospitalizations on any given day. While still high, the numbers are inching back toward reports from November, the month another surge began. 

Steady progress in driving down case numbers and hospitalizations has swept the U.S. in the past few weeks but health officials expect circulating variants could result in another surge. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Thursday, the latest update available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified more than 1,500 cases of the United Kingdom variant with 42 states reporting at least one. There are at least 11 cases found in Virginia.

This could become the dominant strain by March and shift the state's course once again unless vaccinations ramp up in speed. 

Virginia has administered more than 1.5 million vaccines. At least 300,000 were in the last week. 

Nearly 1.1 million people have received at least one dose, which is almost 13% of the state population and nearly double Virginia's total caseload of 559,930.

A peer-reviewed study published Thursday in The Lancet, a medical journal based in London, found that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine proved to be 85% effective against the virus within two weeks to a month. 

Of the vaccine shipments allotted for first doses, almost 100% have been administered, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. This is a 7% jump from last week.

For second doses, it's currently 62.5%. 

Richmond-area figures

Richmond has had 14,297 cases, 668 hospitalizations and 148 deaths. Chesterfield County has had 22,835 cases, 767 hospitalizations and 216 deaths.

Henrico County has had 20,736 cases, 833 hospitalizations and 359 deaths. Hanover County has had 6,457 cases, 246 hospitalizations and 105 deaths.

smoreno@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6103

Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden plans to declare major disaster in Texas

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News