Avula: FDA could authorize Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up by mid-to-late May, Va. prepares for vaccinations at schools

Mobility data compiled by Carnegie Mellon University researchers showed bar visits across the state were up nearly 19% in the past week.

In February, the University of Virginia had 278 cases linked to outbreaks that have since closed, according to VDH data.

On Friday, four universities had outbreaks in progress with at least 111 infections and 8, including Virginia State University, VCU and University of Richmond, are pending closure.

"We know that kids not having access to school has had really significant impacts on their lives," Avula said. "I think there are ways that we've got to do a better job of helping the public understand 'Given where we are with vaccinations, what are the risks now and what are we giving up to start to take steps back toward normalcy?'"

The 2 to 11 age group is not anticipated to have a vaccine available for them until 2022. Anyone under 18 requires parental consent to get a dose.