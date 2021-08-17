Avula: rollout of COVID booster shots for all Virginians could take months but the state is ready

If federal agencies recommend third doses for all fully vaccinated people, Dr. Danny Avula said Virginia is prepared to relaunch mass vaccination clinics to meet the demand.
Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday that rolling out the extra shots of Pfizer and Moderna will likely take months since the anticipated guidance advises people to wait a certain time frame before receiving a booster.
First reported by The New York Times, the Biden administration is expected to announce residents should get the third shot eight months after their second - shortly after the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an additional protective boost for immunocompromised people, which account for an estimated 3% of the country.
The push is shadowed by an urgency to offer additional protection against the hyper-transmissible delta variant coursing through the U.S. and causing caseloads to surge among unvaccinated people.
But the decision for the general public, likely to happen this week, would conflict with the World Health Organization's call for wealthier parts of the world to hold off until at least the end of September as people in lower-income countries struggle to access a single dose.
With how eligibility status was previously determined in December, the eight-month timeline would make health care workers and long-term care residents and staff among the first in line.
In a recent briefing, Avula said that Virginia could work "really hard" toward the goal of not letting the virus the opportunity to mutate by ramping up vaccinations but acknowledged how COVID is a global disease.
"It does raise large questions about, 'Do we have a coordinated enough global strategy to vaccinate people?' and the World Health Organization has really called that into question in the last few weeks," Avula said.
It took Virginia roughly 8 months to fully vaccinate about 4.7 million total residents, or 55% of the population. The difference between the start of the vaccine rollout and now, however, is supply and the data lag is no longer an issue and there are more access points and clinics operating on a walk-in basis.
The change would also not include recipients of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine since the pharmaceutical company's clinical trial results on the effectiveness of a two-dose regimen isn't expected until later this month.
The Virginia Department of Health site doesn't readily show the total number of vaccinated people by vaccine type, but reports that the state has received about 300,000 total doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Comparatively, the state received 2.9 million Moderna doses and 3.7 million of Pfizer's.
These figures exclude the nearly 4 million total doses given to federal retail pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.
“In Virginia, we are monitoring the situation and planning through all of the logistical considerations,” Avula said. “VDH and local health departments now have experience in planning and carrying out the logistics of a large-scale vaccination effort, and rebooting that for booster doses will not be an issue. The infrastructure for administering the booster doses is already in place.”
The first four state-run vaccination centers opened across Virginia in March to bridge the divide in access to Black and Latino communities while building up the capacity to administer up to 6,000 doses depending on supply.
When demand began to wane in April, VDH shifted strategies to ramp up the smaller, more targeted community clinics to reach people left behind by the technology-heavy process and appointment requirements.
Outreach efforts helped minimize the gap, but as Avula had expected, the state hit a wall in the summer months. The areas with the most coverage, such as Northern and Central Virginia, also overlap with high income levels.
As of Tuesday, Virginia is administering an average of 14,626 shots per day - up from less than 12,000 in July but down from the all-time-high of more than 86,000 in April. Cases are rising faster, with a daily average of 2,128.
The last two times Virginia recorded similar numbers were the week of Thanksgiving and at the end of February.
