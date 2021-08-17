Avula: rollout of COVID booster shots for all Virginians could take months but the state is ready

If federal agencies recommend third doses for all fully vaccinated people, Dr. Danny Avula said Virginia is prepared to relaunch mass vaccination clinics to meet the demand.

Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday that rolling out the extra shots of Pfizer and Moderna will likely take months since the anticipated guidance advises people to wait a certain time frame before receiving a booster.

First reported by The New York Times, the Biden administration is expected to announce residents should get the third shot eight months after their second - shortly after the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an additional protective boost for immunocompromised people, which account for an estimated 3% of the country.

The push is shadowed by an urgency to offer additional protection against the hyper-transmissible delta variant coursing through the U.S. and causing caseloads to surge among unvaccinated people.

But the decision for the general public, likely to happen this week, would conflict with the World Health Organization's call for wealthier parts of the world to hold off until at least the end of September as people in lower-income countries struggle to access a single dose.