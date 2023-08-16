A baby giraffe, the first in nearly four years, has been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

The unnamed baby male Reticulated giraffe was born to parents Iris and Wakati on Aug. 2.

"The calf is anything but little. He stands over 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds," the zoo said in a release. "Female giraffes give birth standing up and the entire process is miraculous.

"The calf enters the world front legs first, followed by the head, neck, and shoulders, and then plummets 6 feet to the ground. This drop doesn’t hurt the calf, but it does sever the umbilical cord and help trigger the first breath. Within one hour of birth, the baby can stand, walk, and nurse," the zoo said.

The baby giraffe was born after a 15-month gestation period.

The mother, Iris, is 10 years old and this is her third calf.

"Mom and baby are doing well and can be seen at the zoo daily. They currently reside in a temporary holding area that can be viewed from the giraffe hill in the park. As the baby gets older, he will be introduced to the rest of the giraffe herd and move into the large habitat," the zoo said.

The Reticulated giraffe is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red list of threatened species. This species of giraffe has seen a 56% population decline in the last 30 years in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, according to the zoo.

***

The zoo is currently rebuilding two large buildings that were decimated during a fire on June 4.

The two large buildings that burned down were the home base centers for animal care, vet care, food prep and maintenance operations. One animal was reported lost in the fire.

Jim Andelin, director of the zoo, estimates that the fire caused over $1 million in damages.

"We only had insurance on one of the buildings," Andelin said. "We're doing lots of rebuilding ourselves to help offset the costs."

The zoo lost two buildings, 11 vehicles including several golf carts, countless tools, hardware and supplies. A temporary trailer has been brought in to serve as the animal hospital while the buildings are being rebuilt.

"The animal hospital now has a roof on it. We expanded it a little bit," Andelin said. "The staff has been amazing and resilient. We’re happy with the progress and hoping the end product will be bigger, better and nicer."

The rebuilding process is expected to take several more months.

The privately owned zoo opened in 1995. It is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Moseley.