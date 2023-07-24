The Hanover County ballot this November will include a referendum wherein voters can choose if they want to elect their School Board members directly or allow the Board of Supervisors to continue appointing its members.

The issue has come to the forefront in recent months amid contentious School Board decisions. Having tried several times in preceding years, a grassroots group has finally garnered the 8,500 certified signatures to get the issue on a ballot.

Organizers for Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board have been attending county events, canvassing neighborhoods and running an online informational campaign since November. Last week, they passed the threshold for a referendum — signatures from 10% of the county’s registered voters.

Tim McDermott, a volunteer with the group, says the group’s main argument for elected school boards is that they bring democracy to the county’s schools by giving residents a direct say, rather than routing decisions through a county supervisor.

“It’s telling to me that we’re one of the very few localities left in the state of Virginia that does not have an elected school board. That tells me that the other localities think it works pretty well,” McDermott said.

Hanover is one of only 13 school divisions, out of 131 overall, where board members are appointed rather than elected, according to the Virginia School Boards Association.

In 1992, Virginia became the last state to allow elected school boards, and an overwhelming majority has moved to the system. Hanover School Board members are appointed by the Hanover Board of Supervisors for staggered four-year terms.

McDermott said 8,500 signatures felt like a high bar to meet — local board candidates need only 175 signatures to run for election — but that the number of signatures shows people are interested in the issue. The group tallied over 9,100 certified signatures by the end of its campaign.

“From that standpoint, I’m glad it was 10%, because it really shows there are a lot of people concerned about the way that we currently form" the board, McDermott said.

In previous election cycles, the group did not start as early as it did this year. McDermott also credits the group’s increased cohesion as well as a significantly increased number of volunteers, numbering 92.

McDermott said the number of people signing the petition increased dramatically in June after a high-profile School Board decision to remove 19 books from school shelves.

The Hanover School Board voted 5-2 in early June to give itself the authority to remove library books with a majority vote, wresting that prerogative from librarians. It immediately voted to remove 19 books after the decision.

It was seen by many as an attack on the First Amendment, as well as a targeting of LGBTQ+ or minority characters and themes. Supporters of the removal argued the books had oversexualized content that is unsuitable for students.

“That’s a pretty strong coincidence,” McDermott said. “There were actions by the School Board that clearly compelled people to express their opinion that they would like to see an elected school board.”

Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board had collected around 50% of the necessary signatures in the seven months leading up to discussions about the updated library policy and Hanover’s eventual decision to remove books. McDermott said the second 50% of signatures came in just two months afterward.

The Hanover School Board has also pushed through several other contentious decisions recently. In May, board members voted to reverse a long-settled decision to name a new elementary school after John M. Gandy, a Black educator from the area, in favor of Ashland Elementary. Many saw it as retaliation for renaming three schools that were previously named for Confederate generals. Members also passed a policy in August 2022 that requires transgender students to send a written request in order to access the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

Last year, the state NAACP announced its “Why We Can’t Wait” campaign in favor of elected school boards. The state NAACP identified Hanover School Board member Johnny Redd as one primer of the need for change, after Redd referred to Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan as an “angry African-American lady.”

Many of those disagreements have come from issues that revolve around party lines. McDermott acknowledged that the movement in favor of an elected school board has been framed as a “progressive” issue. He said the reality is that many of the group’s members come from both parties and that democracy is at the heart of his argument.

“Republicans, Democrats and Independents ought to see that this is something that’s good when you have a School Board that’s dealing with such weighty issues, to be directly responsible to the voters rather than the Board of Supervisors," he said.

The Hanover Republican Committee has campaigned against Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board’s petition, warning residents against signing the petition. The committee argued that Hanover has a high-achieving school system that does not need any changes while also framing the issue as one championed by progressives.

Stephanie Kim, another volunteer with Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board, has previously advocated for more inclusion for students with disabilities. She got involved with the group, feeling her arguments had fallen on deaf ears.

“Who I would vote for the Board of Supervisors is not necessarily the same person that I would vote for the School Board,” Kim said. “They wouldn’t even have the same ideals because they face different issues.”

She also said she thinks the elected process could bring more transparency to School Board selections. In Hanover, residents typically announce their interest in an open board seat at a public meeting before supervisors make nominations for their respective districts, on which the entire board votes.

There is no requirement that supervisors meet with candidates before making a nomination.

“There are pros and cons of either system, but I would like to think I have more faith in the voters,” Kim said.

