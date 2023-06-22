This article was originally published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on March 17, 2000.

When big shots visit a strange town, they often are ferried around in stretch limos with smoked windows and elaborate entertainment systems.

Dave Barry is not like most big shots. He came to Richmond yesterday and rode in my green minivan with a half-dressed baby doll on the floor as well as a few recycled tissues.

And he laughed.

Barry, the syndicated columnist, 1988 Pulitzer Prize winner and maybe the funniest writer alive, is funny in real life, too. Also very likable.

What's not to like about a guy who turns a mean phrase, plays in a rock band with the likes of Warren Zevon, launches a campaign for president because all of the other candidates are "goobers," carries his own luggage and changes his daughter's diapers?

Sophie is his daughter. She was born three weeks ago, which, by Barry's figuring, means she's produced more than 11,000 dirty diapers and allowed him about four minutes of sleep.

"I'm running on empty," confessed Barry, who has continued to write for the Miami Herald (his home paper) and work on a new book.

Nonetheless, he remained genuinely genial as he sat in a leather recliner at mid-court in the gymnasium at Thomas Jefferson High and taped commercials (to be aired during coverage of the Olympic Summer Games) for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which publishes his columns each Sunday. His primary reason for visiting Richmond came last night when he was the featured speaker at the 94th annual meeting of the Retail Merchants Association of Greater Richmond. I drove him to his hotel.

At 52, Barry remains boyish in appearance - except, maybe, for the reading glasses - and somewhat "juvenile," by his own admission, in approach. He is embarking on fatherhood for the second time. Rob, from a previous marriage, is 19 and a college student and a frequent topic in his columns. Sophie is a new adventure.

"They are in stark contrast to each other," said Barry. "They keep the same hours, however."

One of Barry's earliest books, "Babies and Other Hazards of Sex," arrived soon after Rob did. He has no plans to publish a revision, but he will surely have the material. Next summer, Barry's wife, Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman, plans to cover the Summer Games in Australia. Dave and Sophie will stay home, with the former ostensibly caring for the latter.

"By then I'm hoping she'll be a gifted child," said Barry, who actually talked his wife into making the trip. "Maybe about fourth or fifth grade."

In fact, Barry turns down most speaking gigs, like the one last night, so he can stay home. And he was due to fly home to South Florida early this morning so that he wouldn't miss any additional magic moments of his new child's life - or risk immediate divorce. However, he did acknowledge that he was looking forward to a good night's sleep last night.

Fatherhood the second time around, as it was the first, is "great," said Barry. But not necessarily fair, and he knows it.

Take breast-feeding.

"Whenever they talk about the advantages of breast-feeding, they never say the most important one," he said, "which is men can't do it."

Compared to fatherhood, running for president is a snap. Barry's been doing it for years.

"I never stopped running," he said. "I always accept contributions. I'm in it until I run out of bumper stickers."

Which is not likely to happen soon because of his abundant supply.

"I got a deal," he said.

In fact, the new book he's working on is about politics, the federal government and Washington.

"It'll be a serious book," he said, which means, of course, it won't be.

We laughed about a hilarious piece he wrote many years ago about a senatorial race in Florida. He traveled with both candidates. He asked crazy questions. He got crazy answers - from one of the candidates, anyway. At one stop, grim-faced reporters from other papers were asking the candidate, in serious tones, to comment on this issue and that. Barry scooped up a Florida-sized bug on his reporter's notebook and asked the candidate to comment on it. He did.

How hard is it to be funny? Plenty.

How hard is it to be as funny for as long as Barry has been? Impossible.

Or almost, as in Barry's case.

Barry said he is driven by fear.

"I have no career to fall back on," he said. "If I had to stop and do something useful, I'd definitely be living in a refrigerator carton somewhere."