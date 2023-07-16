With sharks being spotted from Cape Cod to Florida, Virginians are keeping watch for the finned creatures. Several shark incidents around the Fourth of July and beyond have kept beachgoers on alert, even though data suggest that attacks in Virginia are extremely rare.

"The number of people that are attacked or bitten by a shark per year is miniscule compared to the number of times the shark has been completely close to you and you had no idea," said Timshel Purdum, deputy director for education at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

According to the International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum of Natural History, Virginia has had five confirmed unprovoked shark attacks since 1837. By comparison, bordering North Carolina checks in with 78 attacks during that period, the fourth-most in the country.

Although five shark bites were reported in New York during a recent two-day stretch, sharks were not spotted in at least two of the incidents.

"Lots of things bite," Purdum said. "The shark might get the bad rap, but there's a lot of things with teeth in the ocean."

Purdum says many viral shark videos — such as the Florida spotting on July 4 — can be faked or can be misleading because the average person might mistake a dolphin for a shark during a brief glimpse.

Earlier this month, the sighting of a 10-foot shark prompted the closure of a Long Island, New York, beach. Earlier, a group of about 50 sand sharks were spotted off the coast.

“We are now more vigilant than ever,” said George Gorman, the New York park director in Long Island. “We have drones in the sky that watch over the waters. We have lifeguards on WaveRunners that watch over the waters.”

Virginia's low shark attack total could be attributed to the Chesapeake Bay, which largely contains brackish water that is saltier than fresh water but not as salty as seawater. Species that frequent the bay include tiger sharks, bull sharks, sandbar sharks, reef sharks and the occasional hammerhead sharks.

The bay's conditions make for a less attractive environment for other species. Temperature shifts due to climate change have also been cited as possible factors in sharks moving away from areas they previously inhabited.

Sharks may appear more frequently in the portion of Virginia along the Atlantic Ocean. The shark population has been helped since overfishing in the 1980s. In 2001, then Gov. Jim Gilmore created a shark task force to increase ocean-beach safety after two deadly shark attacks in Virginia and North Carolina waters.

Still, the overall risk of being attacked remains relatively small.

"Sharks are really interesting, awesome creatures," said Jennifer Guild, communications director for the Science Museum. "If we're really embracing awareness and trying to understand them, then it's not just about this one seemingly scary part of their behavior."

Even with very few shark incidents across the commonwealth, the Science Museum does offer some shark safety recommendations for vacationers heading to Virginia Beach and elsewhere:

Remain calm during a potential shark spotting: Splashing and screaming can generate more flashing of the body, making it more attractive to a shark that might mistake a person for a fish.

Avoid heavy fishing areas: The bait plus the fish that are caught can release blood that attracts sharks.

Do not wear shiny jewelry in the water: The accessories could resemble fish scales or school fish.

Avoid swimming between dusk and dawn: Certain shark species are crepuscular, meaning they are active during dark periods.

Stay out of the water: "I know it's not an answer, but it is their habitat right?" Purdum pointed out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

