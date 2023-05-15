Petersburg police on Monday after said a bear was spotted near the Henry William Townhomes at Lee Avenue and South Street.

The department in a statement said "we encourage the public to not engage with the bear" if spotted.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call the non-emergency line at (804) 732-4222 or the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries at (804) 367-1000.

Bear sightings are not uncommon in the Richmond area.

In 2020, a 1-year-old black bear was spotted behind a building at 500 E. Cary St. in downtown Richmond. A bear was recorded running around near Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County in 2016.

The period from April to August is known as active bear season, meaning that many bears are coming out of hibernation and adolescent bears are out looking for food and a new place to live.

“They’re looking for food and they’re looking for love,” Aaron Proctor, a district wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, told The Times-Dispatch in 2016.