Beers before noon at Penny Lane Pub as the World Cup kicks off

The World Cup began Sunday a world away in Qatar, but soccer is soccer — or is it, football is football? — and the excitement was evident in downtown Richmond at Penny Lane Pub, a popular spot for soccer fans no matter who’s playing or when.

Even on a Sunday morning — Qatar is eight hours ahead of the U.S.’ Eastern time zone — a good crowd was settled in at Penny Lane to watch the opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador. Neither is a soccer power, but the first day of the quadrennial, monthlong World Cup to soccer fans is slightly akin to the opening day of baseball season to Americans.

“Just to watch the World Cup is cracking,” said Dave Brown, a Penny Lane regular who was standing by the bar watching one of the pub’s many TVs tuned in to the game. Brown knows his soccer, having grown up just outside Manchester, England, and is a lifelong Manchester United fan.

By the way, in England, “cracking” means “excellent.” Here, too.

Terence O’Neill, general manager of Penny Lane at 421 E. Franklin St., didn’t know what to expect as far as a crowd on a cold Sunday morning in November — “Your guess is as good as mine,” he said the night before — to watch Qatar play Ecuador. So, he was pleasantly surprised when the bar and restaurant were pretty much full when the match kicked off at 11 a.m.

He always expected a full house on Monday when England plays at 8 a.m. and the United States at 2 p.m. “Those are our two biggest groups” of fans, even for games not in the World Cup, said O’Neill, who was greeting customers Sunday morning in the enclosed courtyard, warmed by heaters for the winter.

That soccer fans represent a big chunk of the bar’s business week in and week out comes naturally as Penny Lane was founded by O’Neill’s father, Terry, a native of Liverpool.

Normally, the World Cup brings a much-needed boost of business in the typically slower summer months when it’s usually held. But when Qatar was selected as the host country, the tournament was moved to November because summer highs in the desert country on the Persian Gulf average over 100 degrees.

As a result, the festive football atmosphere at the bar shares space with nutcrackers, Christmas bows and other holiday decorations. O’Neill is curious to see what kind of boost, if any, the later-than-usual World Cup brings to business; he’s opening every day at 8 a.m. through the group stage, which concludes Dec. 2.

Penny Lane typically doesn’t open until late afternoon during the week — it hasn’t resumed lunch service since the pandemic started — but is generally open early on weekends to accommodate soccer fans wanting to watch overseas games with early morning start times here.

On Sunday, there was at least one Ecuador jersey among the Penny Lane customers; the rest seemed to be, like Brown, simply interested in soccer in general. A roar swept through the pub when an Ecuadorian striker headed a ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead, Ecuador having scored earlier on a penalty kick. There was a groan of similar volume later in the first half when a Qatar header missed the goal just before halftime. Ecuador won by that 2-0 score.

Much of the run-up to the World Cup has focused on charges of corruption and human rights abuses against Qatar along with other complaints about the tournament being held in Qatar in the first place.

Just two days before the games started, another bit of tumult: Qatar made a surprise announcement that fans would not be allowed to drink beer at the Muslim country’s eight World Cup stadiums, which was a reversal of a previously announced policy.

For many of the world’s serious soccer fans, beer is right up there with oxygen and water.

O’Neill took to Penny Lane’s Facebook page with a major announcement:

“Penny Lane has made the controversial decision,” he wrote, “to SERVE alcohol during the World Cup!”