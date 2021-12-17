Better Housing Coalition, Virginia Supportive Housing announce merger

Two of the Richmond region’s foremost affordable housing nonprofits are merging.

Better Housing Coalition and Virginia Supportive Housing’s boards voted this month to combine forces. The new organization, with assets totaling more than $135 million, will serve individuals and families with a wide range of housing needs, according to a release announcing the plans.

The merger will enable the new organization by 2025 to ramp up its production of new affordable homes and new units of permanent supportive housing by 50%. It has set a goal of doubling the number of single-family homeowners it serves, too.

“Through leveraging the best of our combined resources, we can make a truly transformational impact on the affordable housing crisis here in Virginia,” said Greta J. Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition. “And we can do it in a way that not only provides housing but also ensures long-term stability for each individual and family we serve.”

Founded in 1988, Better Housing Coalition is the Richmond biggest nonprofit community development corporation in the Richmond region. Its portfolio of 15 multifamily rental communities and 250 single family homes serves more than 2,700 households.