BetterMed urgent care centers will rebrand to HCA's CareNow

HCA Healthcare will rebrand 10 BetterMed urgent care centers in Virginia into CareNow locations, merging the health system’s newest assets into an already-existing brand.

Last summer, HCA purchased the 10 clinics, plus two more in North Carolina. The North Carolina locations will continue operating as BetterMed for now, a spokesperson for HCA said. HCA declined to share the purchase price of the 12 centers.

With the addition of the newly purchased clinics, HCA will have 13 CareNow locations in Virginia and more than 240 nationwide.

The first BetterMed location opened on Hull Street Road in 2012 as Emergency Physicians Immediate Care. It rebranded to BetterMed in 2014 and expanded.

In greater Richmond, HCA operates six hospitals, three freestanding emergency rooms and eight urgent care centers.