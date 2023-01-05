 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

BetterMed urgent care centers will rebrand to HCA's CareNow

  • 0
CareNowUrgentCare_Color.png

Cooler and cloudier this coming weekend

HCA Healthcare will rebrand 10 BetterMed urgent care centers in Virginia into CareNow locations, merging the health system’s newest assets into an already-existing brand.

Last summer, HCA purchased the 10 clinics, plus two more in North Carolina. The North Carolina locations will continue operating as BetterMed for now, a spokesperson for HCA said. HCA declined to share the purchase price of the 12 centers.

Chippenham closes NICU, drawing concerns for low-income patients

With the addition of the newly purchased clinics, HCA will have 13 CareNow locations in Virginia and more than 240 nationwide.

The first BetterMed location opened on Hull Street Road in 2012 as Emergency Physicians Immediate Care. It rebranded to BetterMed in 2014 and expanded.

A Petersburg plant will sell insulin at 10% of retail price, possibly upending the market

In greater Richmond, HCA operates six hospitals, three freestanding emergency rooms and eight urgent care centers.

People are also reading…

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine fortifying its defences: Kyiv fears Russian troops deployment from Belarus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News