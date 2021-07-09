Bicyclist dies after collision with car on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield

A bicyclist has died of injuries he received when a car struck the victim as it was merging onto Jefferson Davis Highway, Chesterfield County police said.

The bicyclist, Michael A. Lewis Sr., 52, of the 2500 block of Noel Street in North Chesterfield, died Friday after the Thursday evening collision in the 6000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said a 2014 Volkswagen sedan was merging onto southbound Jefferson Davis Highway from Chippenham Parkway northbound when it struck a bicyclist traveling in the roadway at 10:58 p.m. The bicyclist was transported with life-threatening injuries to VCU Medical Center.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene, police said.