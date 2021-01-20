Biden administration seeks to fix vaccine rollout mess. What that could mean for Virginia is unclear

Exactly a year after the first of nearly 25 million people to test positive for coronavirus was reported in the U.S., Joe Biden took the presidential oath of office and vowed to fix the chaotic vaccine rollout that's challenged Virginia's push to speed up distribution.
As of Tuesday, the state was 49th in the country for shots used - a ranking state officials have chalked up to faulty data entry systems that spew out unreliable numbers to the state database. Identifying the errors and verifying vaccinations have resulted in a 3-day lag on the Virginia Department of Health site.
The reporting system used by hospitals and local health departments was provided by the federal government. Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine distribution coordinator, said the state's system will show a hospital vaccinating less than the supply given, yet hospitals report the opposite and cite needing more to meet demand.
Some of the discrepancies, Avula added, have occurred with some health departments doing manual registrations with large scale vaccination clinics, which can take time.
"I've got to fix that. I've got to get to the bottom of what that issue is before the public can trust what we're saying," Avula said in an interview Tuesday. "Because this gap is driving the public narrative that Virginia is screwing up vaccinations and this isn't true."
But Biden's lofty plans of administering 100 million shots in 100 days hinges on a supply that states were told last week does not exist. And in the first month of vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 15.7 million doses given, meaning the U.S. would have to more than double its current speed to hit that target.
Adding on to offer help with the national push is Amazon. On Wednesday, its worldwide consumer CEO Dave Clark wrote in a letter to the Biden administration Wednesday that it's "prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities."
Part of that success depends on widening the distribution across pharmacies to speed up the rollout. Virginia has already put forth a system of establishing permanent mass vaccination sites, deploying the National Guard to staff them and expanding the number of federally approved practices and pharmacies that could administer the vaccine.
Avula has said efforts to build an infrastructure like this that can administer the 50,000 doses per day pace needed for the state to reach herd immunity can't materialize without the 350,000 doses required to put the work in action.
Even with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores announcing its endorsement of Biden's pledge to "fully activate the pharmacies across this country to get the vaccinations into more arms as quickly as possible" last week, President and CEO Steven Anderson said that's assuming supply is available.
Last week, Virginia filed requests for more than 300,000 doses. Only 106,000 were received. While the state has distributed 943,400 doses, less than 40% have been administered. The national average, according to the Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention is above 50%.
On a call with reporters Saturday, Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey didn't answer whether the Biden administration would change the state's course but said "we're going to continue to listen and to learn along with as to how they can meet that demand."
By the numbers
Virginia reported 4,515 new cases on Wednesday. Total caseload is now at 455,591. Of the 5,861 total deaths, 829 were recorded since Jan. 1. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3,090 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations.
Richmond has had a total of 11,636 cases, 613 hospitalizations and 118 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 19,178 cases, 738 hospitalizations and 229 deaths.
Henrico has had 16,585 cases, 742 hospitalizations and 323 deaths. Hanover has had 5,271 cases, 209 hospitalizations and 88 deaths.
