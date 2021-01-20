Biden administration seeks to fix vaccine rollout mess. What that could mean for Virginia is unclear

Exactly a year after the first of nearly 25 million people to test positive for coronavirus was reported in the U.S., Joe Biden took the presidential oath of office and vowed to fix the chaotic vaccine rollout that's challenged Virginia's push to speed up distribution.

As of Tuesday, the state was 49th in the country for shots used - a ranking state officials have chalked up to faulty data entry systems that spew out unreliable numbers to the state database. Identifying the errors and verifying vaccinations have resulted in a 3-day lag on the Virginia Department of Health site.

The reporting system used by hospitals and local health departments was provided by the federal government. Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine distribution coordinator, said the state's system will show a hospital vaccinating less than the supply given, yet hospitals report the opposite and cite needing more to meet demand.

Some of the discrepancies, Avula added, have occurred with some health departments doing manual registrations with large scale vaccination clinics, which can take time.