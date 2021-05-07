Biden's goal is to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose. Can Virginia reach it?

"It will clearly be a difficult road ahead to get people vaccinated. It's still happening in large amounts, right?" Avula said in an interview, noting that more than 400,000 doses are being administered weekly.

Avula hesitated to provide a definitive timeline on Thursday regarding when Virginia could reach the 70% mark since "the reality is that things have shifted so quickly."

In Richmond and its surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover, demand quickly waned in the last month after having among the highest need in March.

Northern Virginia was needing more doses a week-and-a-half ago, Avula said. The next day there was a 20% drop off, a trend that's made it difficult to predict where and when localities will hit a wall in demand.

And even though the state has consistently been near the top 10 in the country when it comes to percent of population vaccinated, the new federal attempt to match supply with demand - where if states don't use that week's full allocation, the excess will be contributed to a federal pool available to other states needing more doses - will affect Virginia.

Avula estimates the change could cut the state's vaccine allocation in half.