Biden's new COVID plan would require millions of workers to get vaccinated. How that will work in Va. is unclear

“What President Biden proposes are mandates with no legislative authority, and it is likely to face legal scrutiny,” said Karen Michael, a Richmond-based employment lawyer who writes the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s weekly “Labor Law” column. “At this point, employers only have talking points with no substance, so employers should wait to review what is actually published from the Department of Labor.”

Henrico County-based Altria Group, the parent company of tobacco giant Philip Morris USA, is reviewing the rules and is already encouraging employees to get vaccinated by including incentives such as payments to health savings accounts.

Other major employers in the region, including CarMax and Dominion Energy, told The Times-Dispatch that they’re monitoring the change. Some companies, like Capital One Financial Corp. and Genworth Financial, are already requiring employees to be vaccinated before returning to the office, while others said they’re waiting for more details before they can determine the impact.

On Thursday, the state reported nearly 4,000 new infections and more than 2,000 people were in Virginia hospitals with the virus.

