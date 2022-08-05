Big traffic delays are expected this weekend in downtown Richmond. Here's why.

Major delays are expected on Interstate 95 this weekend as crews replace a collapsed metal pipe.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is shutting down two lanes of southbound traffic near mile marker 77, a mile from the Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The closures are planned from Friday night until Monday morning.
The repairs are near North Lombardy Street. A VDOT spokesperson said installing a concrete pipe is expected to help eliminate flood conditions during heavy rains.
Alternative routes include Interstate 295 and Route 288 to reach destinations south of Richmond and Brook Road/Chamberlayne Road (Route 1/Route 301) for local destinations.
Call 511 or visit 511virginia.org for updated traffic conditions.
