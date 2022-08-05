 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big traffic delays are expected this weekend in downtown Richmond. Here's why.

Major delays are expected on Interstate 95 this weekend as crews replace a collapsed metal pipe.  

The Virginia Department of Transportation is shutting down two lanes of southbound traffic near mile marker 77, a mile from the Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The closures are planned from Friday night until Monday morning. 

The repairs are near North Lombardy Street. A VDOT spokesperson said installing a concrete pipe is expected to help eliminate flood conditions during heavy rains. 

Alternative routes include Interstate 295 and Route 288 to reach destinations south of Richmond and Brook Road/Chamberlayne Road (Route 1/Route 301) for local destinations.

Call 511 or visit 511virginia.org for updated traffic conditions. 

