Bike Walk RVA's Brantley Tyndall honored by League of American Bicyclists

Richmond bicycling and public safety advocate Brantley Tyndall received the 2022 Advocate of the Year award from the League of American Bicyclists - an advocacy group that's been operating since 1880 and formerly was known as the League of American Wheelmen.

The League is made up of several like-minded organizers dedicated to promoting bicycle-friendly localities. The Advocate of the Year award is granted to a person who's recognized as a leader in their organization and has shown tireless commitment to promoting bicycling and walking in their state.

Tyndall said he's honored to receive the recognition, saying it shows Richmond is paving its own path when it comes to its network of bike advocates.

“I think that the League of American Bicyclists was inspired by Richmond punching above its weight when it comes to the bike movement,” Tyndall told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Tyndall, who also serves as president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation, said he first fell in love with cycling as an undergraduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University. He rode bikes for fun and participated in races on weekends. While studying environmental studies, he worked with VCU’s sustainability program as its cycling advocate and went on to help manage VCU RamBikes.

As the director of outreach for Sports Backers' Bike Walk RVA program, he helps train others to be bike advocates.

“It's not just me going to meetings, it's me with hundreds of people behind me there in spirit," Tyndall said. "If we're at a City Council meeting or a VDOT hearing, there are public speakers supporting us and all the things that are kind of in the network for making biking, walking safer and more accessible to people.”

As outreach director for Bike Walk RVA, Tyndall has strengthened bicycling and public safety funding for several localities including Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico. Tyndall said he’s most proud of the work he and other organizers did this year during the General Assembly advocating for the Fall Line trail.

Virginia lawmakers are proposing somewhere between $57 million and $90 million for multiuse trails, according to a Sports Backers news release. They have earmarked nearly $15 million for the 43-mile Fall Line trail connecting Ashland, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

“I can say that every single bike advocate wishes that bike lanes and bike safety were developed faster,” Tyndall said. “We’re insatiable, but infrastructure takes a long time and it can be really frustrating. But when I look back over the past 10 years, there has been tremendous progress.”

Tyndall said he's excited to train more budding bicycling advocates through Bike Walk RVA's programing for this year. He said his award is a reflection and a celebration to bike more in the Richmond area.