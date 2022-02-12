'Black history is American history,' Virginia NAACP rallies at the Capitol on Saturday

Ayana Askew’s voice grew steadily louder and cracked occasionally as her emotions took over.

A student at Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School, Askew, 17, stood in front of the bell tower on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol on Saturday morning and recited a poem she’d written in 2020 called “Is Justice Blind.”

As the words poured from her in rhythmic time, and tears formed in her eyes, the dozens who’d gathered were visibly moved as they listened to the young woman speak about many Black men and women who have been victims of police brutality and the resounding, heartbreaking effects on those left behind.

Before she recited her poem, Askew addressed the crowd, saying that while she wrote it two years ago, “it still shocks me to this day how relevant it is.”

In celebration of Black History Month — and the 113th birthday of the NAACP — the Virginia NAACP rallied in front of the bell tower on Saturday to reinforce its legislative agenda with respect to public education, health care, criminal justice, voting rights and more for Black communities locally and across Virginia.

Led by Virginia NAACP political action committee chair Gaylene Kanoyton, the event drew about 50 people, including local chapter members spanning Fairfax County to Petersburg.

Speakers included Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman, as well as Doris Crouse-Mays, president of the AFL-CIO; RISE for Youth executive director Valerie Slater; and others.

Taking aim at Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive orders that have thus far inspired the likes of “snitch lines,” Youngkin’s tip line that allows parents to report when teachers are teaching something offensive, Stoney said the Virginia NAACP’s efforts are needed now more than ever. He encouraged all to honor the history and contributions of Black America more than just 28 days each year.

“Black history is American history [and] sometimes people need to be reminded that it was the Black bodies that built this city and built this country,” he said. “That fact cannot be whitewashed from the textbooks and from the curriculum.”

Teachers are increasingly afraid to teach the truth about Virginia’s history “because it makes someone feel uncomfortable,” he said. “I recognize that the truth can sometimes feel like an indictment, but we cannot ignore the facts, and we cannot ignore the contributions as well ... that’s what justice is all about.”

The VEA’s Fedderman told the crowd that politics in education is a long-standing tradition and that “we are the only buffer to keep mass politics out of our classrooms.”

He likened the group to a parent-teacher conference, in that “we always get the people we don’t need to be here,” meaning those who show up are already informed and involved. What’s needed, he said, are many others who normally don’t get involved to start attending their local school board and government meetings to make their voices heard.

“We cannot fight the outside world when we’re fighting amongst ourselves — we have to stand shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “Show up, stand up, speak even if your voice shakes — your presence matters.”

McEachin reiterated the importance of serving as a role model for children through civic responsibilities. She said her role as commonwealth’s attorney isn’t to “imprison” the city’s residents, but to empower them and help them grow.

She said her parents impressed upon her and her three siblings the importance of voting and civic duties at an early age — then noted that her nearly 90-year-old mother was in attendance to support her.

“My parents took us to the polls with them when they voted,” she said. “We have to model the behavior we want our children to aspire to.”

“It is education and voter registration, along with all of your civic duties, that makes us a stronger city,” she said. “One Richmond, where we are all contributing and where we are leading our children and our fellow citizens forward into the future.”