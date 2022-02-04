Black History Museum executive says everything's on the table for future of Richmond's Confederate monuments

The last of Richmond's Confederate monuments will soon be gone. It could be years before their new owners decide how to use them.
Marland Buckner, the interim executive director of the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, says there are no immediate plans for the monuments after city officials recently transferred control of them to the museum on Leigh Street in the city's historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.
Workers started removing the pedestals and final pieces of the monuments this week.
Officials declined to say where they'll be stored as the Black History Museum takes responsibility for the monuments as part of a plan to work with other institutions, including the Valentine Museum downtown, to determine where they will end up.
While the Valentine was one of about two dozen museums, historical interest groups and individuals who requested the monuments in 2020, shortly after they were removed at the order of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the city announced in December that it would give all of them, including the Robert E. Lee monument that was owned by the state, to the Black History Museum.
Stoney did not answer how exactly state and city officials reached an agreement to give the monuments to the Black History Museum. The mayor, however, said he thinks it was the best solution to a thorny issue.
"The Black History Museum in conjunction with the Valentine, I think, are great examples of people who understand history," Stoney said. "I think that we were able to find a consensus among members of City Council alongside this administration that it would be better handled by subject matter experts, and not the whim of politicians."
Buckner, the co-founder and director of the public policy and domestic strategy firm MB2 Solutions, became the museum's director last spring after the death of former director Adele Smith. He is also a member of the Valentine's board of trustees.
As work started on the final stages of the removal process, Buckner spoke with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday about the future of the monuments.
The following transcript was edited for clarity and length.
What's next for the Black History Museum in figuring out a final plan for these statues?
The first thing to remember is we are going to be very patient, mindful and deliberate about this process. We are not rushing into what will be a multi-year community engagement process. So this isn't going to be the sort of undertaking where three or four months from now, we say, 'Okay, here's what we're gonna do.' It's not gonna happen that way.
We're going to take a good long period of time to begin to engage in an interdisciplinary cross-sector conversation that is really designed to solicit thoughtful feedback from citizens as part of a larger civic process.
This undertaking sits within a framework of a set of activities that are going on in Richmond. I think part of what we want to be able to do is situate this conversation in proximity to those other discussions, so that we can begin to build some collective muscle memory in ways in which we can take on tough cultural questions and thorny challenges and work through them to accomplish big things together.
What's that look like in the short term? Will there be community meetings this spring or summer about it? Have plans been drafted or are things still to be determined?
We'll move into what in my former life we would call 'the quiet period' in a deal.
You should expect that the next few months will be will be relatively quiet. What we'll be doing during that time is reaching out to mission-aligned partners.
I committed our organization to working to try to bring together a set of partners so that it wasn't just us leading in partnership with the Valentine. That's why I say it'll be cross-sector - it's really a range of cultural or social institutions so that we can make sure that the community engagement process once undertaken is appropriately representative, robust and diverse.
As far as holding the monuments, will the city continue to store them or will the Black History Museum move them elsewhere?
That remains at this point an entirely open question.
The reason I say it's an open question is because as you know, institutions across the country, particularly arts-focused institutions, are keenly interested in borrowing these artifacts to work for lots of places. So it would be premature at this stage of the process for me to say definitively and categorically that they will stay in a particular place. I'm not going to do that.
What happens to the monuments as we go through this process of how they are used, will be handled and managed on a case by case basis, consistent with the mission and the commitment that we have made to the city; that they not be used in any way, shape or form to glorify the Lost Cause.
Some critics have raised concerns that the museum could decide to melt down some of all of these monuments, such as in Charlottesville, where city officials gave a statue to a museum that plans to transform a statue of Robert E. Lee into a new work of public art. Is that an idea your institution is willing to consider?
Everything's on the table.
Others who have also criticized this decision by the city have questioned why a Black history museum should be responsible for these monuments. Why do you think your institution is best suited to handle this?
Anyone who doesn't appreciate the importance of an African American-led institution taking control of these objects and artifacts pursuant to their ultimate disposition, I would suggest is completely missing the point. Where and how they are managed, will be left to Black-led organization whose very existence those statutes were designed to obviate. Folks that have trouble understanding that have obviously never been in a position to fully understand at an immediate, personal level precisely what those monuments were designed to do.
Those monuments were built so you and I could never have this conversation. Those monuments were built so that an organization like the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia would have no purpose or existence. Those monuments were built so that there would never be the possibility of a Black mayor and Black members of a City Council making the decision that they took.
The city initially received about two dozen requests for the monuments after the statues were removed in 2020, per state law. The Black History Museum did not immediately make an offer in that initial phase. How did the Black History Museum become engaged with the city before the plan was announced this past December?
I think those characterizations, fact patterns and deliberations are probably better left to someone else to comment on.
I don't understand. You're the executive director. Weren't you involved in any kind of discussions with city officials about taking on this responsibility?
I think it's fair to say that as far as the monuments are concerned, the Black History Museum has as has always been in conversation in one form or fashion around their meaning. Further characterization of the way in which all of this is undertaken is best left to others. You should call or talk to [Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders] or other folks about that.
There's a clause in the museum's contract with the city that says all communications regarding that agreement must be coordinated with city officials. Is it fair then to say that any decisions the Black History Museum makes about the disposition of the monuments will be made in tandem with the mayor's administration?
No. It'll be me and our board of trustees.
Very well. Thanks for your time this evening. Any other comments you wish to make?
This is a wonderful opportunity for us to build some collective muscle memory about how to take on tough challenges and do big things together.
Workers are taking down what’s left of Richmond’s Confederate monuments.
(804) 649-6178