Black History Museum executive says everything's on the table for future of Richmond's Confederate monuments

As far as holding the monuments, will the city continue to store them or will the Black History Museum move them elsewhere?

That remains at this point an entirely open question.

The reason I say it's an open question is because as you know, institutions across the country, particularly arts-focused institutions, are keenly interested in borrowing these artifacts to work for lots of places. So it would be premature at this stage of the process for me to say definitively and categorically that they will stay in a particular place. I'm not going to do that.

What happens to the monuments as we go through this process of how they are used, will be handled and managed on a case by case basis, consistent with the mission and the commitment that we have made to the city; that they not be used in any way, shape or form to glorify the Lost Cause.

Some critics have raised concerns that the museum could decide to melt down some of all of these monuments, such as in Charlottesville, where city officials gave a statue to a museum that plans to transform a statue of Robert E. Lee into a new work of public art. Is that an idea your institution is willing to consider?

Everything's on the table.