The Greater Richmond Convention Center is playing host to the second annual BLCK Street Conference, which seeks to help Black entrepreneurs and business owners grow their business knowledge and skills.

Throughout the day on Monday, more than 40 speakers and 16 panels are scheduled to educate, inform and share experiences and expertise with attendees, according to Rasheeda Creighton, executive director of the Jackson Ward Collective Foundation.

"We wanted to do a conference, but there are no conferences for Black entrepreneurs that aren't tech-centered," Creighton said. "There's not a conference for Black business owners that are not in that space. A lot of times, we operate in what we call the Main Street space, which is hospitality, retail professional services and personal services. This conference is really geared to support those entrepreneurs. The ones that are running the businesses that you patronize every day in your neighborhood."

BLCK Street is an offshoot of the Jackson Ward Collective, which offers a 12-week business program for those in the Richmond region who want to learn more about starting their own business. BLCK Street is geared toward national and international attendees.

"We want people to come to Richmond. We want Black entrepreneurs from around the country and around the world to come to Richmond," Creighton said. "Because Richmond is the documented first Black Wall Street community in the United States ... we play a significant role in the history of Black entrepreneurship."

The foundation started when Creighton and two other women saw the need for a conference to create a safe space for Black entrepreneurs since, according to Creighton, they would be the only people of color in the room at many conferences they would attend.

The conference began with a rest retreat on Saturday. Sunday's events consisted of a vendor space in Main Street Station, a walking tour of Richmond and one-on-one consultations with established leaders in business development. The vendor space features clothing, jewelry, art and accessories and is open to the public throughout the conference.

Elesha Belke, director of brand for Capital One, was hosting individual sessions to help entrepreneurs think about how to market their businesses.

"Marketing is something that's super important for small businesses and helping them to grow and reaching more audiences," Belke said. "I'm chatting with them about marketing and then specifically their websites. How to think about showing up and reaching their clients and their customers and how to think about how to expand and enhance their marketing so that they can then grow their businesses. So that they can be found when people are searching for the services they offer."

The conference is not only a chance to learn about business, but also an opportunity for many to build their networks.

"Entrepreneurship, in and of itself, regardless of your background is isolating and lonely," Creighton said. "(This is an) opportunity to be able to support, not just any entrepreneurs but Black entrepreneurs, who often don't have the full social capital to be able to find the resources that are necessary."

Creighton is bringing people together in Richmond, not just for the Black-owned business history here, but also to help people recognize they are not alone in pursuing their entrepreneurial endeavors.

"It's not about isolation; it's not about keeping anybody out," she said. "It's actually about community, coming together to support one another. Just like it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to have a business, too."