The Richmond Convention Center will play host to the second annual BLCK Street Conference Sunday, which seeks to assist Black entrepreneurs and business owners to grow their business knowledge and skills.

With over 40 speakers and 16 panels slated throughout the day to educate, inform, share experiences and expertise with attendees, according to Jackson Ward Collective Foundation executive director Rasheeda Creighton.

"We wanted to do a conference but there are no conferences for Black entrepreneurs that aren't tech centered," Creighton said. "There's not a conference for Black business owners that are not in that space. A lot of times, we operate in what we call the Main Street space, which is hospitality, retail professional services and personal services. This conference is really geared to support those entrepreneurs. The ones that are running the businesses that you patronize everyday in your neighborhood."

BLCK Street is an off-shot of the Jackson Ward Collective, which offers a 12 week business program for those in the Richmond region who want to learn more about starting their own business. While BLCK Street is geared towards national and international attendees.

"We want people to come to Richmond. We want Black entrepreneurs from around the country and around the world to come to Richmond," Creighton said. "Because Richmond is the documented first Black Wall Street community in the United States ... We play a significant role in the history of Black entrepreneurship."

The foundation started since Creighton, and two other women, saw the need for a conference to create a safe space for Black entrepreneurs, since many conferences they'd attend, they would be the only people of color in the room, according to Creighton.

Sunday's events consisted of a vendor space, located in the Main Street Station, a walking tour of Richmond, and one-on-one consultations with established leaders in business development.

Elesha Belke, Director of Brand for Capital One, was hosting individual sessions to help entrepreneurs think about how to market their businesses.

"Marketing is something that's super important for small businesses and helping them to grow and reaching more audiences," Belke said. "I'm chatting with them about marketing and then specifically their websites. How to think about showing up and reaching their clients and their customers and how to think about how to expand and enhance their marketing so that they can then grow their businesses. So, that they can found when people are searching for the services they offer."

Not only is the conference for learning about business, but it's also an opportunity for many to build their networks.

"Entrepreneurship, in and of itself, regardless of your background is isolating and lonely," Creighton said. "The opportunity to be able to support, not just any entrepreneurs, but Black entrepreneurs, who often don't have the full social capital to be able to find the resources that are necessary."

The vendor booths are located in the Main Street Station and consist of clothing, jewelry, art and accessories and is open to the public throughout the duration of the conference.

Creighton is bringing people together in Richmond, not just for the Black owned business history here, but also to help people recognize they're not alone in pursuing their business and entrepreneurial endeavors.

"It's not about isolation, it's not about keeping anybody out," Creighton said. "It's actually about community, coming together to support one another. Just like it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to have a business too."