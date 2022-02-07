Blessed Sacrament Huguenot gets $3M from Midlothian couple

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, a pre-K-12 Catholic school in Powhatan County, has received a $3 million gift from a Midlothian couple honoring their late granddaughter, a former student at the school.

Keith and Kathleen Brower previously had given more than $2 million in memory for their granddaughter Arabella Brower, who attended the school for three years. She died of an undiagnosed heart condition in September 2015 at age 17.

The earlier money was directed at infrastructure and technology upgrades at the 40-acre campus. The new $3 million gift will include money for construction of an upper school creative arts center, renovation of the current multipurpose center that will include updated athletic facilities and a state-of-the-art STEAM lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math), renovation of the library and classrooms, and an overhaul of the main gymnasium.