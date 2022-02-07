 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot gets $3M from Midlothian couple
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, a pre-K-12 Catholic school in Powhatan County, has received a $3 million gift from a Midlothian couple honoring their late granddaughter, a former student at the school.

Keith and Kathleen Brower previously had given more than $2 million in memory for their granddaughter Arabella Brower, who attended the school for three years. She died of an undiagnosed heart condition in September 2015 at age 17.

The earlier money was directed at infrastructure and technology upgrades at the 40-acre campus. The new $3 million gift will include money for construction of an upper school creative arts center, renovation of the current multipurpose center that will include updated athletic facilities and a state-of-the-art STEAM lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math), renovation of the library and classrooms, and an overhaul of the main gymnasium.

School officials said the gift will support the next phase of growth at the school, which includes implementation of a dual enrollment program being developed in conjunction with local colleges to offer college-level credits for juniors and seniors, as well as faculty development and retention.

“This incredible gift brings to life what were once dreams and possibilities,” said Paula Ledbetter, head of school, in a statement. “There is no doubt about the future of BSH being stronger than ever and I’m excited for our students to experience the benefits and opportunities that await.”

