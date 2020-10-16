Blind woman dies of injuries after early morning Richmond house fire

A blind woman who called 911 to report she was trapped inside her burning home in South Richmond was rescued by city firefighters, but died later at a local hospital. A man who also lived at the home escaped safely.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Richmond firefighters received an alarm at 1:42 a.m. for a house fire in the 200 block of Plazaview Road in a neighborhood off East Belt Boulevard between Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street Road. The first crews to respond encountered heavy fire coming from the dwelling.

The victim "called and stated the house was on fire, there was a lot of smoke and she was legally blind and couldn't get out," said Richmond fire Lt. Christopher Armstrong.

When the first crews arrived at 1:47 a.m. - five minutes after the alarm - they noticed that one of the home's occupants, a man, was already outside "and in the street."

"He suffered smoke inhalation so [firefighters] immediately went into rescue mode to get the caller out of the home," Armstrong. "When they arrived on the scene, the caller was still on the phone."