Blind woman dies of injuries in early morning Richmond house fire
Blind woman dies of injuries in early morning Richmond house fire

Ambulance lights

A blind woman who called 911 to report she was trapped inside her burning home in South Richmond was rescued by city firefighters, but died later at a local hospital. A man who also lived at the home escaped safely.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Richmond firefighters received an alarm at 1:42 a.m. for a house fire in the 200 block of Plazaview Road in a neighborhood of East Belt Boulevard between Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street. The first crews to respond encountered heavy fire coming from the dwelling.

The victim "called and stated the house was on fire, there was a lot of smoke and she was legally blind and couldn't get out," said Richmond fire Lt. Christopher Armstrong.

When the first crews arrived at 1:47 a.m. -- five minutes after the alarm -- they noticed that one of the home's occupants, a man, was already outside "and in the street."

"He suffered smoke inhalation so [firefighters] immediately went into rescue mode to get the caller out of the home," Armstrong. "When they arrived on the scene, the caller was still on the phone."

Firefighters located the woman, brought her out of house and immediately began life-saving measures within seven minutes of being on scene, Armstrong said. "At 1:54 she was out of the house."

The woman was transported to a local hospital and declared dead soon after she arrived.

Armstrong did not know the relationship of the man to the victim, but said he wasn't her husband.

The two-story Cape Cod home was extensively damaged. "Based on the amount of fire and smoke, I'm pretty sure they won't be able to re-occupy the structure," Armstrong said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The woman's death was the city's second fire fatality this year.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

