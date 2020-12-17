Blood banks urge people to donate as numbers continue to dip

The American Red Cross reported it lost more than a million expected donations since the beginning of the pandemic.
Dr. Kimberly Sanford, pathologist and medical director of transfusion service for the Virginia Commonwealth University Health system, said the hospital and others have had to enforce conservative restrictions on blood transfusions since the beginning of the pandemic. Further shortages could cause hospitals to postpone or cancel elective surgeries.
“We’ve all experienced long shortages of all the blood components,” Sanford said. “Some that we’ve never experienced shortages of before.”
Each year, around 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood for, resulting in the banks collecting around 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells, said Jonathan McNamara, Virginia regional communications director for the Red Cross. The Red Cross on average provides over 17,000 blood products a month, or 209,000 a year, to Virginia hospitals.
People are typically less likely to donate during the holidays, an issue amplified by lack of giving throughout the pandemic, as reported by the Red Cross. Mothers dealing with complex surgeries, people who have been in car accidents and cancer patients are some of those who are most vulnerable to the lack of blood donations. Among those most at risk are Black Americans, particularly with sickle cell anemia who need regular transfusions.
COVID-19 already disproportionately impacts Richmond communities of color, specifically Black and Brown communities. Black residents in Richmond are hospitalized almost five times the rate as compared to their white residents, despite having similar population rates, as shown by health department data as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
COVID-19 rarely warrants the use of whole blood donations. Instead convalescent, or recovering, plasma from former positive patients are used to aid current COVID-19 patients. The Red Cross has seen a 250% increase in convalescent plasma donations in November compared to September.
But blood banks in the U.S. have seen an over 70% reduction in whole blood donations from Black donors, Sanford said. Sanford said the hospital will restrict its donations from Black donors to use for Black sickle cell patients because the antigens are more likely to match.
Black patients in need typically undergo transfusions once a month, but Sanford said VCU has had to stretch out the sessions to once every six weeks, some every eight weeks, to save blood. The methods both have severe adverse effects on the patients both physically and financially. The lessened transfusions for Black patients dealing with sickle cell has led to patients reporting increased symptoms, even events such as strokes. The need for emergency transfusions has risen, which can be extremely costly for patients to handle rather than having a normal, scheduled transfusion.
Support Local Journalism
Towards mid to late summer, Sanford said her hospital was able to revert the more needy patients back to their usual four-week treatment intervals. By keeping in close contact with other physicians and providers, the doctor hopes to avoid a similar situation as the holidays roll on and the blood-giving dwindles.
"I'm concerned as to what it will mean again to patient populations," Sanford. "We're keeping a close eye, trying to keep a close eye, we don't want to revert back, and are keeping in close contact. We're doing what we can."
Blood banks rely on donations from large business and institutions, such as high school and universities, to receive donations, especially from Black individuals. Last year, the Red Cross received over 15,000 donations from Black people all over the nation, yet the organization said the number has dropped significantly due to the pandemic, with only 2,700 Black individuals donating this year thus far.
“That’s created a big hardship for a group of patients who have really experienced a lot of difficulty with trying to have a normal life,” Sanford said. “This really made this burden even worse for them.”
Sanford said blood banks have been working with local churches and community centers to encourage donations since social distancing rules mean they can't use their fleet of buses. But many people are still afraid to sign up for a process that requires proximity to a stranger.
“We just continue to run into a number of roadblocks,” Sanford said.
The pandemic has tightened the number of eligible donors, said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross. Surgeries that were either cancelled or postponed lowered the demand for blood
Blood banks continue to enforce necessary precautions to ensure safety among staff and donors. Mandatory screenings are taken before entering the facility. Masks are worn by both staff and donors alike the entire time, and the socially distanced beds are disinfected after each patron.
All donations are subjected to COVID-19 antibody tests, which are turned around within a week or two, according to McNamara.
Prospective donors are asked to set up an appointment prior to donating. McNamara encourages those interested to download the Red Cross Donor App or set up an appointment through the RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donate between Dec. 18 and Jan. 14 will receive a free long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt.
“The last thing we want is to have our hospital partners doing such amazing work fighting the virus to have to deal with a second health care crisis and that would be not having enough blood in the shelves.”