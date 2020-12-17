Blood banks urge people to donate as numbers continue to dip

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Towards mid to late summer, Sanford said her hospital was able to revert the more needy patients back to their usual four-week treatment intervals. By keeping in close contact with other physicians and providers, the doctor hopes to avoid a similar situation as the holidays roll on and the blood-giving dwindles.

"I'm concerned as to what it will mean again to patient populations," Sanford. "We're keeping a close eye, trying to keep a close eye, we don't want to revert back, and are keeping in close contact. We're doing what we can."

Blood banks rely on donations from large business and institutions, such as high school and universities, to receive donations, especially from Black individuals. Last year, the Red Cross received over 15,000 donations from Black people all over the nation, yet the organization said the number has dropped significantly due to the pandemic, with only 2,700 Black individuals donating this year thus far.

“That’s created a big hardship for a group of patients who have really experienced a lot of difficulty with trying to have a normal life,” Sanford said. “This really made this burden even worse for them.”