Bob Brown earns Virginia Press Association Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Brown, whose storied career as a Richmond Times-Dispatch photojournalist spanned more than five decades, on Thursday received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginia Press Association.

The honor was presented virtually by the organization during its annual News & Advertising Contest. The Times-Dispatch also earned more than 40 awards, including top honors in the news, advertising and general excellence, during the event.

Brown, who retired March 31, began as a photographer in 1968 and was a mainstay of the Virginia General Assembly. He authored two books with Times-Dispatch Columnist Bill Lohmann, “Back Roads – People, Places and Pie from around Virginia,” and “On the Back Roads Again – More People, Places and Pie from around Virginia.”

“In his travels, he has visited every possible corner of the state. He may have visited some of the remote locations more often than the elected leaders for that area,” wrote Brown’s award nominators, Paige Mudd, local news director for Lee Enterprises’ Eastern Region, and Randy Jessee, editorial systems administrator. “Whatever he covers, Bob is always looking for, and finding, the significant moment that tells a story.”

Said Steven Helber, a staff photographer with the Associated Press: “It’s hard to overstate the impact that Bob Brown has had on the photojournalism community in Virginia. As he concluded his 52nd legislative session, it seemed like his work had gotten better and more nuanced as the days went on.”

VPA Executive Director Betsy Edwards, noted many of Brown’s accomplishments during his career.

“We appreciate you and all that you’ve done for Virginia newspapers and Virginia,” Edwards said during the award presentation. “We don’t give this award away very often … but, Bob, as soon as we heard that you were retiring, we knew immediately that you needed to receive it.”

Also Thursday, Times-Dispatch staffers earned "Best of Show" awards in:

Daily Digital: Eva Russo

Daily Photography: Shaban Athuman

Daily Presentation: Staff

Daily Graphics, Illustration and Art: Dwayne Carpenter

The Times-Dispatch claimed 29 first-place awards in the regular categories.

The winners were:

Brown, for general news photo and photo illustration

The Times-Dispatch sports staff, for best daily sports section

Reed Williams, for feature story writing

Alexa Welch Edlund, for pictorial photo

Kira Rider, for page design

Russo, for video

Justin Morrison and David Sager, for best front page

Bill Lohmann, for feature profile writing

The Times-Dispatch video team, for its election night livestream

Daniel Sangjib Min and Edlund, for photo gallery

Jess Nocera, for government writing portfolio

Mark Bowes, for public safety writing

Athuman, for feature photo

The Times-Dispatch staff, for best daily publication

Lohmann: A day at the Capitol with Bob Brown, an exercise in trying to keep up with a legend As I’ve said on more than a few occasions over the years, photographer Bob Brown and I discovered early on that we share a similar ambition: s…

Kenya Hunter and team, for data journalism

Mark Robinson, for general news writing

Colleen Curran, for feature writing portfolio

Russo, Sager, Robinson and Sabrina Moreno, for combination picture and story

Clay Barbour, Lewis Brissman and Morrison for specialty pages or sections for En forme magazine

Carpenter, for illustrations

Stephen Summerell, Barbour, Brissman and Carpenter for special sections

Additionally, earning top honors in advertising categories were Farah Walton and Jacob Remian for lifestyles, Elizabeth Houser for professional services, Julie Ketcham for real estate, Michelle Gillison for small space ads, Stefen Williams for fashion and personal care, Jonnie Corbett for food and drug, and Corbett and Carpenter for education-churches-organizations.

The Times-Dispatch news team also won 11 second-place awards and 13 third-place awards.