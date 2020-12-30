Bobby and Melissa Pate were supposed to have a dream wedding; COVID-19 changed their plans and their lives

Bobby Pate couldn't say much. Two days before he was supposed to marry his sweetheart, Melissa, Bobby was attached to a breathing machine in the intensive care unit at Johnston-Willis Hospital.
COVID-19 left him struggling to breathe, but while he could still speak, he and Melissa tied the knot.
It was Thursday, November 19 — four days after the Sunday wedding the Pates had been planning. Melissa was at home, unable to be by her groom’s side in the hospital. A pastor friend married them by FaceTime.
There were no heartfelt vows, no first kiss as man and wife.
It was quick and official. They both said, “I do." They both said, "I love you."
Last week by phone, Melissa cried softly as she recalled that she would speak to her husband for the last time two days after they were married.
Two weeks later, she’d say goodbye.
***
In a year marked by a global pandemic that took the lives of 335,000 Americans and nearly 1.8 million people worldwide, Chesterfield County residents Bobby and Melissa Pate’s love story seemed destined for a happy ending.
After all, they'd already beaten nearly insurmountable odds time and time again.
Melissa met Bobby in 2013 when her then young son needed a haircut. Bobby was a barber in Midlothian and Melissa said she instantly fell for his warm, charismatic personality. She joked that in those early weeks and months, she'd take her son every week for a haircut, whether the little boy needed it or not.
"I started making appointments for my son every single Thursday just so I could go up there and see him," Melissa said.
The two grew close as friends, and eventually more. Bobby was by her side when Melissa suffered a brain aneurysm in 2017. Both had been married before and while Melissa said Bobby always told her he'd never marry again, he proposed in late 2018. They planned to marry in April 2019, but those plans were sidelined when Melissa was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in January 2019.
She went through treatment and they moved wedding plans to April 2020, but COVID-19 squashed those plans, too. In May 2020, Bobby was in a car accident and suffered a head injury, which revealed lesions in his skull that turned out to be terminal multiple myeloma.
They again moved their wedding plans, this time to spring 2021, to give Bobby some time to get through his own cancer treatments.
In the meantime, Melissa said they heard about and entered a dream wedding contest in September of last year. The contest was offered by Richmond-based The Shed, which provides rental services for individuals, corporate groups, restaurants and others, everything from tents and cutlery to catering services, furniture and more. The Shed worked with Richmond's 103.7 Play to find the winning couple.
For once, Melissa said, she and Bobby hit a stroke of good luck.
The Pates' were notified in October that they'd won a wedding prize package that included everything from the cake and flowers and DJ to Melissa's dress, their rings and more. Local radio personalities Melissa Chase and Jack Lauterback, from 103.7 Play, were going to be the wedding officiants.
Bobby and Melissa were chosen from 78 couples. Their wedding date was set for November 15.
Melissa said she and Bobby were excited — this was an opportunity beyond their wildest dreams — but they weren't looking for a fancy wedding. They were insistent on only one thing: the color scheme had to be royal blue, gold and white, a nod to Bobby's favorite pro football team, the Los Angeles Rams.
Marylee Marmer, of Marylee Marmer Events, was the wedding planner who worked with Melissa and Bobby when they won.
"I thought they were the sweetest couple," she said. Theirs "was a heart-wrenching story of what they'd already been through [and] when I got on the phone with them, I was so happy that they were the ones who won."
Other than Bobby's color scheme, Marmer said, "they didn't want anything extravagant — they were just so appreciative of everything we gave them."
She added: "They just wanted to get married and be happy together."
Melissa Chase, host of 103.7 Play's "Mornings with Melissa & Jack" show and program director for SummitMedia radio stations including 103.7, K95 Country and more, recalled that lots of couples entered the wedding contest, though the Pates' story struck them because of the hardships the couple had already faced .
"Their story was so touching about how they'd been there for each other the whole time," Chase said, through both instances of cancer and Melissa's aneurysm, not to mention raising three children between them. When Bobby tested positive for COVID-19, and their wedding plans were changed, Chase said they shared the story with their listeners, who'd been following the couple ever since Melissa and Bobby got the surprise call in October that they'd won.
"We talked about it on air and shared her story [because] everyone was waiting to hear about the wedding," Chase said. They ultimately shared the news of Bobby's passing, too.
"Part of our job in radio is, we give you the full story," she said, "and unfortunately, sometimes that means it's a sad story."
***
On that Thursday last month, her wedding day, Melissa listened and watched a screen as her fun-loving barber spoke only a few words, but words she'd been waiting to hear for some time.
"I was happy - I wanted to be his wife for so long," Melissa said. She said she still has his wedding ring - a simple silver ring with a thin gold band in the middle. She never got a chance to slide it on his finger.
Bobby died Dec. 6. He was 52. In the days before, he'd also suffered a stroke, Melissa said.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Pate family, which includes Melissa and her daughter and son, and Bobby's son. On top of losing the love of her life, Melissa said she has to move from the apartment they shared because she can't afford it by herself. Their medical bills compound an already strained situation.
She said she'll plan a memorial service for Bobby when people can safely gather.
Melissa said she wants friends and family to remember her husband as the man who gave free haircuts to people who couldn't afford them — even when he was going through treatments himself — the man who took care of her children like his own, the man who loved to talk and could go anywhere and run into someone he knew.
"I want people to remember how great of a person he was," Melissa said, then she paused. "He looked out for everybody."
