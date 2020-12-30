Bobby and Melissa Pate were supposed to have a dream wedding; COVID-19 changed their plans and their lives

Melissa met Bobby in 2013 when her then young son needed a haircut. Bobby was a barber in Midlothian and Melissa said she instantly fell for his warm, charismatic personality. She joked that in those early weeks and months, she'd take her son every week for a haircut, whether the little boy needed it or not.

"I started making appointments for my son every single Thursday just so I could go up there and see him," Melissa said.

The two grew close as friends, and eventually more. Bobby was by her side when Melissa suffered a brain aneurysm in 2017. Both had been married before and while Melissa said Bobby always told her he'd never marry again, he proposed in late 2018. They planned to marry in April 2019, but those plans were sidelined when Melissa was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in January 2019.

She went through treatment and they moved wedding plans to April 2020, but COVID-19 squashed those plans, too. In May 2020, Bobby was in a car accident and suffered a head injury, which revealed lesions in his skull that turned out to be terminal multiple myeloma.

They again moved their wedding plans, this time to spring 2021, to give Bobby some time to get through his own cancer treatments.