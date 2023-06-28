First responders in Chesterfield have recovered a body following a search for a drowning victim.
On Tuesday around 8 p.m., the body of an adult male was found at the Swift Creek Reservoir. Chesterfield Fire and EMS had been on the scene since Sunday searching for a man who, according to police, went under water and did not resurface.
Officers responded to a call Sunday at 6:07 p.m. to help rescue personnel in the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road near the reservoir.
Police said Chesterfield Fire and EMS were conducting a recovery operation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251.
People are also reading…
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thad Green (804) 649-6023
@thadgreen on Twitter