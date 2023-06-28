First responders in Chesterfield have recovered a body following a search for a drowning victim.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., the body of an adult male was found at the Swift Creek Reservoir. Chesterfield Fire and EMS had been on the scene since Sunday searching for a man who, according to police, went under water and did not resurface.

Officers responded to a call Sunday at 6:07 p.m. to help rescue personnel in the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road near the reservoir.

Police said Chesterfield Fire and EMS were conducting a recovery operation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story and will be updated.