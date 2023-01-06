Body found last month in Colonial Heights Identified as missing Chesterfield teen; foul play involved

Human remains found in late December off Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights have been identified as those of a Chesterfield County teen missing since November. Police say foul play was involved in the death.

On Tuesday, Colonial Heights police detectives, with assistance from Virginia State Police, positively identified the victim as Marcus James Johnson, 19, Colonial Heights police announced Friday. Johnson was last seen by a family member on November 16 leaving his home on Esquire Road in Chesterfield County.

Johnson's family reported him missing to Chesterfield police on Nov. 27.

"Detectives have determined that this case is an active homicide investigation and although the victim was located on Yacht Basin Drive,[they] believe the crime occurred at another location," Colonial Heights police Maj. Robert Ruxer said in a statement.

Police did not say whether Johnson's cause of death has been determined.

On Dec. 21, officers responded about 1 p.m. to the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive for a report that possible human remains were located in the wood line west of the Appomattox River. Investigators found the body of a deceased male.

The victim was unable to be identified at the scene and the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

Colonial Heights police is urging anyone with information about the crime or who had contact with Johnson before he vanished to contact Senior Detective C. Velasquez at (804) 520-9329 or at velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.

Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white puffer jacket, a red cap, and toon squad sneakers.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.